The Best of the Northern Territory
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Australia's Northern Territory is where dreams are made. It's the cultural homeland of the Aboriginal tribes and one of the most desolate places on earth. Rock formations like Uluru and Kata Tjuta come out of the otherwise empty spaces. Darwin and Alice Springs are the territory's cities, at some 1,500 kilometers apart.
Save Place
Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
Save Place
Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
Save Place
Lasseter Hwy, Uluru NT 0872, Australia
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as many know it, is one of the most recognized landmarks anywhere in the world. This strange giant rock in the middle of the Australian Outback has long kindled imaginations, going back millennia. It may be an important...
Save Place
This stunning trail has been ranked one of the planet's Top 20, though many Australians would nudge that a little higher. The 223-kilometer path follows the rocky spine of the West MacDonnell Ranges from Alice Springs Telegraph Station to Mount...
Save Place
Litchfield Park Road, Litchfield Park NT 0822, Australia
Even in the cooler months, Darwin can be a hot, scorching place. Make a day trip to the waterfalls and plunge pools of Litchfield National Park, a one and a half hour drive from Darwin. Swim in the crystal-clear swimming hole at the base of ...
Save Place
Kakadu Hwy, Jabiru NT 0886, Australia
This World Heritage-listed national park is fed by pristine river systems, and it's alive with the various calls of over 280 bird species. But the best way to explore the floodplains, billabongs, and rugged stone landscape of Kakadu and Arnhem...
Save Place
2/13 Travers St, Coconut Grove NT 0810, Australia
Darwin's proximity to Indonesia is evident at the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets, a gorgeous place to be on a balmy tropical evening in this Northern Territory city. Held every Thursday in the dry season months between May and October, this fabulous...
Save Place
Birdsville QLD 4482, Australia
In the Simpson Desert you will find some of the best four-wheel driving in Australia. Literally take the four-wheel drive (and plenty of water) off road. The Binns Track runs parallel to the Stuart Highway from South Australia to Timber Creek, NT...
Save Place
A tour of the Outback from atop a wild camel seems like something you'd find in a Terry Gilliam film, but once you've saddled up and climbed about one of Uluru Camel Tours' “ships of the desert,” you'll wonder why this activity was never higher on...
Save Place
Lot 1900 Heffernan Rd, Connellan NT 0873, Australia
This authentic Vietnamese restaurant is one of Alice Spring's many surprises. Set in a gorgeous market garden illuminated by lanterns, it does all the favourites: traditional steamboats, spring rolls and soups, as well as Vietnamese-style fare...
Save Place
Luritja Rd, Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Watarrka National Park is another significant stop for any Outback tour of Australia. Known as Kings Canyon, the canyon itself is 100 meters high above Kings Creek. The 6 kilometer Rim Walk takes 3-4 hours and begins with the "Heartbreak Hill," a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25