The Best of the Chilean Heartland
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Head east toward the towering, snowcapped Andes, visible from much of Santiago like a backbone. During the winter months, Mother Nature blankets the slopes with white powder. An hour south of the city, the Maipo Wine Valley offers some of the best terroir in the world for cabernet and Bordeaux blends.
Av. Virginia Subercaseaux 210, Pirque, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As an avid wine lover, I make it a point to visit various wine regions around the world. When I came across a place like Concha y Toro, and their sprawling caves of wine, I couldn't help but feel that I had stumbled upon a little slice of heaven....
Avenida Vitacura 5250 of. 304, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While sitting at dinner one night in Santiago with my brother, it occurred to us that we should try to ski and snowboard the Andes while we were there for a few days. A quick ask at our hostel, and we were set up for the ultimate day trip,...
Pirque, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Concha y Toro winery, located in Pirque, in the Maipo Valley, 45 minutes outside of Santiago, has steadily been making wine since it was originally established back in 1883. Upon arriving, visitors are taken on a fantastic tour of the grounds....
Machalí, O'Higgins Region, Chile
A two-and-a-half-hour drive (or 45-minute helicopter ride) from Santiago, Puma Lodge has been a heli-skiing headquarters since it opened in 2011. First Tracks Puma’s guests have exclusive access to nearly 2,000 square miles of terrain in the...
Rosario, Rengo, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
This unassuming restaurant off the Route 5 (Panamerican Highway) South got started in 1947 and became famous among the truckers who followed the route. In 2008, the original restaurant, which has haphazardly grown, burnt to the ground and was...
Rancagua, O'Higgins Region, Chile
The birthplace of the Chilean rodeo was in the Central Valley, the heartland of Chile. The participants are "huasos," Chilean cowboys who dress for the rodeos with elegant ponchos or chamantos, carved wooden stir-ups, silver spurs, and...
Doñihue, O'Higgins Region, Chile
Chamantos are ornate silk ponchos that the Chilean "huasos," cowboys, adorn for the rodeos that take place in Chile's central valley from September to April each year. The origin of this weaving tradition dates back to almost two hundred years ago...
Located in the hills of the western Cachapoal wine valley, on the border with Colchagua, Alexdandre Vik has placed his bets on the terroir to be the birthplace of his stellar wine, VIK. Vik is one of the most ambitious wine projects in South...
KM 4 - Apalta Colchagua, Santa Cruz, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
Located just outside of Santa Cruz in the heart of the Colchagua Valley, Clos Apalta Residence (formerly Lapostolle Residence) is known for its premium Chilean wine. In 2005, the Marnier family opened the stunning property on a steep...
Santa Cruz, O'Higgins Region, Chile
Sewell, Machalí, O'Higgins Region, Chile
About 40 miles east of the provincial city of Rancagua up in the Andes is El Teniente, the largest underground copper mine in the world. The now abandoned mining town of Sewell, located high in the mountains, was built in the early 20th century...
Santa Cruz, O'Higgins Region, Chile
Widely regarded as Chile's pioneer premium winery, the first to export higher quality wines from Chile nearly two decades ago, Montes is synonymous with the Colchagua Valley. Located in the heart of the micro appellation Apata where its finest...
Santo Domingo 526, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Location, location, location. The latest hotel of this Chilean boutique chain with locations in Easter Island, Patagonia, and the Atacama Desert, it calls a gorgeous historic mansion it's new home in the cool Bellas Artes area of the city. Just a...
Pamplona 78 Santiago, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Making its debut one the list of the 50 best restaurants in Latin America in 2015, young chef Carolina Bazan, takes the abundance of Chilean markets and sensational produce and delivers them with a creative, slightly French flare to diners....
