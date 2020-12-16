The Best of Summer in the Land of the Midnight Sun
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
From late-evening concerts and thrilling amusement parks to lush greenery and Nordic panoramas, experience the very best of the midnight sun in Scandinavia, Iceland, Greenland, and Saint Petersburg.
Save Place
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the...
Save Place
Bysistorget 6, 118 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Stieg Larsson singlehandedly burst the world’s bubbled image of Sweden and its conformist society through his riveting best-selling Millennium trilogy. With over 60 million (and counting) copies sold, the late author introduced an edgier side of...
Save Place
Lilla Allmänna Gränd 9, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's main amusement park offers enough hair-standing, lung-screaming, twisting and free-falling rides to keep you entertained for the whole day. Gröna Lund is definitely popular among both locals and visitors. It has over 30 rides and...
Save Place
115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
One of Stockholm’s many islands, Kungliga Djurgården (Royal Game Park) is where many of the city’s historical museums, palaces, gardens, and lush green parks are located. Grab a rental bike from Stockholm City Bikes or from the waterfront stand...
Save Place
Regeringsgatan 25, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the cool things about Stockholm: It is one of a handful of cities around the world where you can actually land a hot air balloon in town. So, a unique way of exploring Stockholm is to fly over it, and there are several companies operating...
Save Place
Djurgårdsslätten 49-51, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
No celebration brings otherwise reserved Swedes out of their shells more than the summer solstice festival of Midsummer. While its roots are pagan, Midsummer is celebrated by all classes of society. You’ll find folks wearing handmade wildflower...
Save Place
Myrdal, Norway
Few countries can rival Norway for dramatic, jaw-dropping scenery. This view was captured on board the scenic Bergen Railway on a "Norway in a Nutshell" tour that took in the breathtaking Flåm Railway, the Aurlandsfjord, the narrow Nærøyfjord and...
Save Place
Djúpivogur, Iceland
I expected to see many things in Iceland but had no clue there were reindeer there too. I guess I should have done my homework on the fauna better :). It was a lovely surprise to see them though close to Djúpivogur. There was an entire herd of...
Save Place
Åstorgsgatan 1, 00500 Helsingfors, Finland
At Kotiharjun, you'll find the city's only remaining traditional wood-burning sauna. An old-fashioned urban retreat favored by Helsinki locals since 1928, Kotiharjun welcomes travelers without catering specifically to them. As tradition requires,...
Save Place
Sveaborg, Helsingfors, Finland
A popular excursion for both locals and visitors, Suomenlinna, a fortress built across a group of islands in Helsinki’s harbor, is just a short ferry or water-bus ride from the city center. Begun in 1748 and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site,...
Save Place
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
Save Place
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Save Place
Sollivegen 12, 9020 Tromsdalen, Norway
The Fjellheisen cablecar in Tromsø, which takes you up Mount Floya, operates 24 hours in the summer, when the Arctic sunshine stays with you all night. Whether you're planning to hike or merely to stand and gaze at the view of the...
Save Place
Ilulissat, Greenland
If you're really up for adventurous travel, Greenland should be your next stop. While it's not easy to get to, it's worth the trip. Kangerlussuaq doesn't appear to have much to do at first. But if you dig a little deeper, you'll have the chance to...
Save Place
Hans Nilsens vei 41, 9020 Tromsdalen, Norway
Many visitors are surprised to learn this cathedral's striking modern design dates to the 1960s. The soaring triangular structure is visible from downtown Tromsø, although taking a bus or cab is recommended as the walk across...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25