The Best of Summer in Seattle
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Summer is the perfect time to visit Seattle. The weather is (mostly) sunny, our lakes and beaches are picnic-ready, and there's plenty of hiking and biking trails to explore. Get out there and have fun!
3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
5314 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Some say El Camion is the best taco truck in town. With four locations (including a sit-down restaurant), it's easy enough to find out for yourself, although we're partial to the authentic walk-up truck experience. (The trucks have tent seating...
860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Better known as MOHAI, this collection dives deep into local history, from the region's maritime history to its tradition of technological innovation. Highlights include Boeing's first commercial plane, the 1856 Petticoat Flag sewn by women during...
1010 Valley St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
The Center for Wooden Boats is a great place to learn about Seattle's maritime history. Free boat rides on Sundays, sailing classes for adults and children as well as boat rentals and a center full of knowledgable and enthusiastic people! Open...
Georgetown, Seattle, WA, USA
Each June, in partnership with the Fremont Solstice Parade, HONK! Fest West comes to Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood, bringing a high-decibel array of marching bands, drum corps, samba lines — anything and everything acoustic and mobile that...
3420 Evanston Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
The Fremont neighborhood is full of quirk, which seems only right, since the locals consider it to be the Center of the Universe. Attached to the top corner of a gift shop, the rocket was fashioned into its current shape out of Fairchild C-119...
950 NW Carkeek Park Rd, Seattle, WA 98177, USA
Carkeek Park is a 220-acre space that includes forest, meadows, wetlands, creeks, and beach. From its beach, you can see the southern tip of Whidbey Island, the Kitsap Peninsula, and the Olympic Mountains. There's a large picnic area with...
1211 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
With two locations (Capitol Hill and Ballard), Lil’ Woody’s is known around Seattle for their hearty, inexpensive burgers. (Note to convention-goers: the Capitol Hill location is just a few blocks up Pine St. from the Convention Center.) Toppings...
2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Gas Works Park should be one of the places to stop and explore if you go to Seattle. It offers an amazing view of the city, which looks just as good at night as it does during the day so whenever you choose to go will be perfect. Gasworks Park was...
1400 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Gelatiamo is a cute little gelato cafe in downtown Seattle, just a couple of blocks away from the Seattle Art Museum and Pike Place Market. They use lots of local ingredients in their creamy confections, like organic milk from Fresh Breeze Farms...
6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Cover more ground in central Seattle with Pronto’s bike-share system. A 24-hour pass costs $8 and allows you unlimited rides of 30 minutes or less (incremental charges apply for longer rides). A 3-day pass is $16. With 500 bikes and 50 stations...
