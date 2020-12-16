The Best of Spring in Buenos Aires
Collected by Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert
Dining outside, strolling in the parks and outdoor markets.
Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires, Argentina
An urban-planning project that inspired similar projects in other waterfront cities around the world, Puerto Madero went in the 1990s from seedy docklands to lovely converted brick warehouses filled with posh restaurants and retail. In recent...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Estados Unidos 425, C1101 AAI, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentinean ice cream resembles Italian gelato more than America ice cream. In the heart of San Telmo is Nonna Bianca who is run by a nonna, a tiny old woman. This is artesian ice cream with the local flavor of dulce de leche (5 different...
Lafinur 2988, C1425 CABA, Argentina
On a warm spring afternoon or evening, you'll be hard-pressed to find a lovelier place to sit down for a meal than the picture-perfect courtyard adjacent to the Museo Evita. With a crepe station on one end and tables of stylishly dressed...
