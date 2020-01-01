The Best of Spring Around the World
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
It may look like Japan, but this beautiful garden is in the Flemish city of Hasselt, Belgium. It is the largest Japanese Garden in Europe and was constructed with the help of Hasset’s sister city in Japan, Itami. While the garden is a tranquil...
Seattle, WA 98195, USA
After the eternally cloudy Seattle winter comes...the often equally overcast spring. But all is not gray—cherry trees bloom... The main quad of the University of Washington transforms into a miracle of floating color, petals trembling in the...
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Participating in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or "flower viewing" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden during springtime is one of the simplest pleasures I've had that didn't involve food. For four weeks, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to pink...
3 Boulevard Edgar Quinet, 75014 Paris, France
Step off the beaten path that leads to Jim Morrison’s grave at Père Lachaise and head instead to the lesser-known, yet extraordinary Montparnasse Cemetery. Locals bring metro tickets to leave on Serge Gainsbourg’s grave in...
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Piazzale Michelangelo, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
