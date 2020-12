I've traveled to Iceland over 25 times, watching the nation transform from a place where no one but those in search of extreme adventure sought out to a popular tourist destination on the top of everyone's list. Its natural beauty defies explanation and over the years, its restaurants, shops, and pubs have evolved to places worthy of a visit in their own right. Reykjavik is the place where most journeys begin & end. Here's a guide featuring the best the city has to offer.