Oaxaca offers welcoming locals, a beautiful rich history, and delicious, authentic cuisine. Experience the best of Oaxaca in this customized itinerary for you and your travel companion(s). Stay at the charming Casa Oaxaca, enjoy two days of private touring inside and outside the city, experience a cooking lesson with a local Zapotec family (complete with a morning visit the the market with the chef) and end with a celebratory meal at the famous Como Agua Para Chocolate Restaurant.