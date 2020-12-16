The best of Normandy, France
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
We spent two weekends in the region of Normandy and these were our findings. It's a place of great beauty, great history and fabulous food. By visiting Normandy I found out that it's more than just the location for D-Day. Normandy is hosting relics and fortresses from the time of the Vikings.
Honfleur, France
Trying to find a restaurant in Honfleur is not hard at all, they are surrounding the harbor at every step. Trying to decide which restaurant and what you want to eat is another story. We circled Honfleur harbor three times and could not make up...
14700 Falaise, France
The Château de Falaise is a castle located in the south of the commune of Falaise - "cliff" in French, in the Calvados département of Normandy, France. William the Conqueror, the son of Duke Robert of Normandy, was born at the castle in about...
Honfleur, France
Honfleur is a commune in the Calvados department in northwestern France. It is located on the southern bank of the estuary of the Seine across from le Havre and very close to the exit of the Pont de Normandie. Pont de Normandie is a cable-stayed...
Veules-les-Roses, France
We walked for a few hours in Veules-les-Roses. It's a small town but oh so beautiful. Everywhere you turn there are stone houses decorated top to bottom with multi colored flowers. At every corner there is a restaurant or a boulangerie selling...
Veules-les-Roses, France
The beach at Veules-les-Roses is one of the best I have ever seen. It was recomended to us by the owner of the camp we stayed at in Normandy. She said it is a must see and I understood why when I was standing in the place I took this photo. The...
Veules-les-Roses, France
Driving through the French countryside in September is such a pleasure. The farmers are making the hay barrels which, to tell you the truth, I love allot. Driving on the Alabaster coast you see so many fields full of them. This one I love so much...
76400 Fécamp, France
Fécamp developed over the centuries to become the leading French cod-fishing port, and a museum is devoted to the "Terre-neuvas", the Fécamp fishermen who caught cod in the waters off Newfoundland. The fishermen's houses can be seen by the port,...
76400 Fécamp, France
The second part of the visit at the Benedictine Palace is the distillery. The Benedictine liqueur is and has always been produced here. Distillation is not performed every day which may leave you with the impression that you are visiting a museum...
76400 Fécamp, France
The extraordinary history of Benedictine starts at Fecamp Abbey where the Benedictine monks lived. The visit consists of two parts, one being the history and the second, the crafting of the Benedictine liqueur. You start in the Gothic Room. Here...
76400 Fécamp, France
Walking around Fécamp, a major town on the Alabaster Coast of France, you cannot miss this beautiful church. Although ancient documents (1006 and 1088) attest to the establishment of the church of Saint-Etienne, it is very likely that it already...
Étretat, France
This store, Produits du Terroir or local products, was absolutely delightful to see and walk through it. They sell a very wide variety of local jams, sauces, Calvados. Calvados is an apple brandy from the French region of Lower Normandy. Apple...
Étretat, France
After walking around, hiking, all afternoon we sat down to eat at a restaurant, close to the cliffs so we had a great view. As dinner progressed and it got darker I had the immense pleasure to see that the city of Etretat actually lights up the...
Étretat, France
Hiking to the little church, Notre Dame de la Garde, in Etretat is rewarded with this magnificent view. It was already early evening for us. The sun was still warm but feeling breezy too. Very little people up there so all you could hear was the...
Étretat, France
The chapel of Notre Dame de la Garde is on top of the cliffs, looking out over Etretat, the sea and the white cliffs Southwards. The hike is short and of easy. From there you get to see beautiful views of the cliffs and the town. It was built in...
Étretat, France
After walking around the town of Etretat and hiking the cliffs, sit down to eat in any of the restaurants on the strand, and enjoy a fabulous bowl of Normandy mussels. I live in Belgium so I have kinda gotten to recognize a good portion of...
Étretat, France
We got to Étretat in the late afternoon - early evening and right away we wanted to go hike the cliffs. We were pleased to find out the hike was very accessible and of easy to moderate difficulty. Somebody completely out of shape, like me, could...
Étretat, France
Étretat is best known for its cliffs, including three natural arches and the pointed "needle". These cliffs and the associated resort beach attracted artists including Eugène Boudin, Gustave Courbet and Claude Monet, and were featured prominently...
Étretat, France
We spent three unforgettable days in Upper Normandy this past weekend. Etretat is a very popular destination on the Alabaster Coast of France. Preferred by mostly Europeans, they flock to the gorgeous coast every year. Pointing to their shared...
76790 Les Loges, France
Being that we love to travel and there are four of us we got into the habit of renting rooms at camping grounds. I am not ready yet to be in a tent, the kids are still to small so we are lucky to rent fully equipped rooms or trailers at a fraction...
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
50170 Mont Saint-Michel, France
It's safe to say there’s nothing in the world quite like this magical island, topped by a medieval monastery that rises out of the bay like a heavenly apparition. It’s said that, early in the 8th century, a bishop in nearby Avranches...
Rue du Bienvenu, 14400 Bayeux, France
Experience one of the best Cathedrals in Europe. We went to Bayeux to see the tapestry and discovered this amazing place and were blown away when we got inside. If you go to Normandy do not pass this town, the Bayeux tapestry, 70m of tapestry...
Étretat, France
You cannot walk on the strand of Etretat without being hit by the food smell from the various restaurants present there. We chose Les Roches Blanches because I was intrigued by the seafood cassoulet. Living in the Mons area, Belgium I discovered...
14000 Caen, France
Spotting the Abbey of Saint-Étienne, also called Abbaye aux Hommes or Men's Abbey, in Caen is not hard at all. It's towers are dominating the city. When you are next to it, the towers look like they are touching the sky. Along with the Abbaye aux...
14000 Caen, France
The Château de Caen is one of the largest medieval castle/fortress in Europe and its mighty walls, overlooking the city, have protected castle of William the Conqueror since 1060. Taking a walk around the ramparts, visiting the 12th-century...
Honfleur, France
Honfleur harbor is beautiful and interesting. I am very intrigued about how the inside of these extremely narrow houses looks like. Some of them are so narrow that I wonder if those are even homes at all. Honfleur is a must see in Lower Normandy....
Honfleur, France
This lovely little, traditional carrousel is located right in the Honfleur harbor. If you travel there with kids, like we did, it will be fun for them to ride it while you enjoy a nice cup of coffee looking over to the gorgeous narrow houses in...
