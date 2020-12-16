The best of Lucca

In a region which is famous for its ancient, walled towns and villages, Lucca is Tuscany's most perfect example. Neatly enclosed within an intact, star-shaped set of ramparts dating from the 1500-1600's, this beautful town is home to some magnificent Romanesque churches, several lovely walled gardens and a charming grid of ancient streets to explore on foot. Lucca is a perfect place to spend a couple of quiet days: don't miss a tour round the city walls, best done by (hired) bike.