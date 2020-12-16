Where are you going?
The best of Lucca

Collected by Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert
In a region which is famous for its ancient, walled towns and villages, Lucca is Tuscany's most perfect example. Neatly enclosed within an intact, star-shaped set of ramparts dating from the 1500-1600's, this beautful town is home to some magnificent Romanesque churches, several lovely walled gardens and a charming grid of ancient streets to explore on foot. Lucca is a perfect place to spend a couple of quiet days: don't miss a tour round the city walls, best done by (hired) bike.
Duomo di San Martino

Piazza Antelminelli, 55100 Lucca LU, Italy
Dedicated to St. Matthew, Lucca’s beautiful cathedral was built in typical Romanesque style in the 12th century and has a curious asymmetrical, tiered façade covered with fantastically complex carvings. The dim interior houses one of the town’s...
Agriturismo Colle di Bordocheo

Via di Piaggiori Basso, 55018 Lucca LU, Italy
The area of gently rolling hills just to the northeast of Lucca is famous not only for its impressive villas, but also for olive oil and wine. A perfect gastronomic stop-off between visits to the magnificent Villa Mansi and Villa Torrigiani, the...
Lucca

55100 Lucca, Province of Lucca, Italy
If you happen to find yourself in Lucca on the third weekend of the month, you can’t fail to miss Tuscany’s second biggest antique market, a favorite with both vendors and visitors thanks to its setting among the town’s lovely old piazzas and...
Pizzeria Felice

Via Castruccio Buonamici, 55100 Lucca LU, Italy
My husband and I visited Lucca, Italy, in May. Just when I thought the charming town couldn't get any more beautiful, the sun went down and the lights came on, exposing a whole new beauty. Lucca is not a place to be missed, and make sure to stick...
