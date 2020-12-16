The Best of Italian Meats in the States
Collected by Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert
1734 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Parma is a Pittsburgh institution that has a strong cultural connection to its origins. Founded by Alessio Spinabelli of Parma, Italy, who arrived in the Strip District in 1949 and set up shop shortly thereafter, this place is a go-to for...
1912 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Salt & Time in Austin offers a variety of beautifully presented meats from Texas ranches, as well as fabulous baguettes. I was impressed with their proper Italian labeling of all the different parts of the pork, many of which aren't well known...
309 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you see a line stretching around the block and think, "No way," then Salumi isn't for you. But if you see a long line and think, "I want what they're waiting for!" bring a book and get ready for one of the messiest, meatiest, richest sandwiches...
1323, 636 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Located inside the Visconti building, Cured is a standout shop in a town that’s full of sausages and wursts. They make bratwurst, kielbasa, chorizo, currywurst and more on-site, and carry local Salumi salami as well as pancetta, prosciutto, and...
1050 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
I lived in Italy for a while and now that I'm in Georgia, Toscano and Sons Italian Market is an Italian mecca and my saving grace. It's owned by an Italian-American family who truly have a passion for Italian food. The walls are decorated with...
