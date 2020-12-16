The Best of FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

The summer season in Aspen kicks off with the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. It is a favorite for locals and visitors alike. The town buzzes with foodies, celebrities and wine connoisseurs making it a memorable weekend but pace yourself because it is non-stop classes, parties, and fun. For those in the industry, the AMEX Restaurant Trade Program is an opportunity unlike any other to learn from the best in the business like Danny Meyers, Jose Graces, Rick Bayless and Marcus Samuelsson and more.