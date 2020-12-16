Where are you going?
The Best of FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

Collected by Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert
The summer season in Aspen kicks off with the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. It is a favorite for locals and visitors alike. The town buzzes with foodies, celebrities and wine connoisseurs making it a memorable weekend but pace yourself because it is non-stop classes, parties, and fun. For those in the industry, the AMEX Restaurant Trade Program is an opportunity unlike any other to learn from the best in the business like Danny Meyers, Jose Graces, Rick Bayless and Marcus Samuelsson and more.
Aspen, CO

Learn from the masters with world famous sommeliers and renowned chefs conducting the daily classes and seminars offered through Aspen's famed FOOD & WINE Classic. Where else will there be that many experts at your fingertips sharing their...
Limelight Hotel

355 S Monarch St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
In addition to the formal classes and seminars through FOOD & WINE Classic there are many invitations to additional seminars that are as enlightening and an unexpected, pleasant surprise. For example, there was a beer paired breakfast hosted...
Wagner Park

419 S Mill St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Being a wine enthusiast in the Grand Tasting Tent is like letting a five year old loose in a candy store. There are five opportunities throughout the course of the weekend to discover all that the Grand Tasting Tent has to offer it is recommended...
St. Regis Aspen

315 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Discreetly tucked away down Dean Street in the heart of Aspen, the St. Regis is a bastion of mountain town luxury. Fresh from an interior remodel (completed in 2012) the property brings urban sophistication to the Rockies. Every guest room...
Limelight

Limelight, Colorado 81611, USA
Remodeled in 2008, the Limelight is one of the newest hotels in downtown Aspen. Originally it was the site of a popular bar that served the outlaws and skiers in the 40’s then transitioned into a lively nighclub with music under new ownership. In...
The Gant

610 S W End St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Gant feels like your mountain home away from home. Tucked away on five acres at the base of Aspen Mountain, the Gant’s condos offer the comforts of staying in a home but with the service perks of a hotel. Guests can choose from one-, two-,...
