The Best of Fall in Seattle
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Fall is a great time to visit the Pacific Northwest. Summer gets started late here, so the warm weather often extends through September. Crowds disappear after kids go back to school, but there's still plenty of outdoor fun to be had.
Pie isn’t just for dessert anymore! When the weather is dreary, nothing hits the spot like a piping-hot savory pie. Pies and Pints features traditional flavors like steak and potato or chicken pot pie, plus some unusual twists like lamb and potato...
More of a cider lover than a beer drinker? Seattle's new Capitol Cider has you covered, with a variety of apple and fruit ciders, both bottled and on tap. Of course, there's plenty of beer, too — and even the occasional nonalcoholic ginger beer....
It should come as no surprise that Seattle has an umbrella boutique downtown. What might be a surprise is the fact that you can rent umbrellas by the day (and that a single day’s rental might be what you were expecting to pay to purchase one...
Caffe Vita is an independently owned Seattle coffee company that's been roasting coffee locally since 1995. The Capitol Hill location isn't the original store (that's in Queen Anne), but it is one of the nicest — a large, two-story place with...
Top Pot is a Seattle area must. The staff is always friendly and kind, and the donuts and coffee are to die for. I try and go at least once a week. I love the raspberry glazed (pictured) but you can’t go wrong with anything here. They have all the...
Seattle has plenty of history — and if you believe the ghost hunters, it’s had its fair share of grisly deaths and eerie spirits, too. Based in Pioneer Square, Spooked in Seattle’s lively (and occasionally corny) 90-minute walking tour takes you...
This haven for rum lovers is one of Capitol Hill's newest craft-cocktail bars. Step inside and admire the floor-to-ceiling shelves packed full of books and nautical curios, along with plenty of cribbage and domino sets for customers to use. Sit at...
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
What could be more autumnal than a big, steaming bowl of soup? Hopvine Pub cooks up giant batches of some of the most amazing soups you've ever had, including a fantastic French onion soup with a thick, perfectly toasted cheesy topping and hot,...
Not just a wonderfully large bookstore—although it is that—the University Bookstore is also a café and a fantastic gift shop. The two-level bookstore has a textbook section for students and general fiction and nonfiction for the...
If you're allergic to doilies and calico prints, not to worry: Remedy Teas is a far cry from the frou-frou tearooms you're used to. Modern and minimalistic, with clean white decor, the most eye-catching feature of their cafe is the rows of big...
Rachel’s Ginger Beer is a local favorite, brewing up slightly spicy, not-too-sweet (nonalcoholic) ginger beer, in their original recipe as well as seasonal varietals such as strawberry rhubarb, Asian pear, carrot beet, and raspberry. RGB is...
Washington is famous for its apples, and fall is the best time of year to try our crisp, juicy fruit. The most coveted breed is Honeycrisp, prized for its extremely crunchy and crisp texture and lightly sweet flavor. Cameo is a pretty,...
Love local beer? You can't get much more local than the Elysian Brewery, which brews its beer in Georgetown, a neighborhood in south Seattle. They offer 20-plus different beers at their three locations. They're possibly best known for their Night...
