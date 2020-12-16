Where are you going?
The Best of Fall in Breckenridge

Sponsored by Breckenridge Tourism Office
In autumn, the groves of aspen that dot the high peaks of Breckenridge, CO change colors in a dazzling natural display. No matter the activity, from hiking to biking to exploring town, leaf-seekers will uncover golden foliage around town and on the surrounding mountains. Here are our favorite Instagram shots, from locals and passionate travelers, who know that Breckenridge is one of the best places in the U.S. for unparalleled views, autumn activities, and colorful leaves worth traveling for.
Breckenridge

Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Right before gold gives way to white in beautiful Breckenridge. Read more about Breckenridge in the fall on their blog here!
Broken Compass Brewing

68 Continental Ct b12, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Craft beer + local vibes = the ultimate mountain vacation. That's coconut porter and chili pepper pale ale to toast an autumn afternoon.
