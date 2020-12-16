The Best of Fall in Breckenridge

In autumn, the groves of aspen that dot the high peaks of Breckenridge, CO change colors in a dazzling natural display. No matter the activity, from hiking to biking to exploring town, leaf-seekers will uncover golden foliage around town and on the surrounding mountains. Here are our favorite Instagram shots, from locals and passionate travelers, who know that Breckenridge is one of the best places in the U.S. for unparalleled views, autumn activities, and colorful leaves worth traveling for.