The Best of DC in the Summer

Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Vietnam Veterans Memorial

5 Henry Bacon Dr NW, Washington, DC 20245, USA
One of the most humbling spots—the seemingly endless names that reflect back into the countenance of the visitor—puts a solemn sense of humanity into the memorial.
U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

Arlington, VA 22209, USA
Commonly referred to as the Iwo Jima Memorial, the world's tallest standing bronze statue honors the Marines who have defended the United States since November 10, 1775 with every major battle campaign inscribed at its base. The 32-foot-high...
Dupont Circle

21 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Spending a weekend in Washington, DC? Head over to the Dupont Circle Farmer's Market and see where local DC Foodies buy their fresh veggies. Then head over to Kramer Books for a delicious brunch (they have a great eggs benedict selection).
Fort Myer

Fort Myer, Arlington, VA 22211, USA
Every Wednesday evening from May through August, head to Fort Myer to see the U.S. Army's Twilight Tattoo pageant. Participating soldiers hail from the 3rd Infantry Regiment (the Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." The Army's...
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
