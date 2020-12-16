The Best of DC in the Summer
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
5 Henry Bacon Dr NW, Washington, DC 20245, USA
One of the most humbling spots—the seemingly endless names that reflect back into the countenance of the visitor—puts a solemn sense of humanity into the memorial.
Save Place
Arlington, VA 22209, USA
Commonly referred to as the Iwo Jima Memorial, the world's tallest standing bronze statue honors the Marines who have defended the United States since November 10, 1775 with every major battle campaign inscribed at its base. The 32-foot-high...
Save Place
21 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Spending a weekend in Washington, DC? Head over to the Dupont Circle Farmer's Market and see where local DC Foodies buy their fresh veggies. Then head over to Kramer Books for a delicious brunch (they have a great eggs benedict selection).
Save Place
Fort Myer, Arlington, VA 22211, USA
Every Wednesday evening from May through August, head to Fort Myer to see the U.S. Army's Twilight Tattoo pageant. Participating soldiers hail from the 3rd Infantry Regiment (the Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." The Army's...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25