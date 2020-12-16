The Best of Charlevoix, Quebec
Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
50 Rue de la Ferme, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 0G2, Canada
As if a stay at La Ferme wasn't fabulous enough, Everything that is served at Les Labours is locally-sourced, and has a story. Just ask the chef, David, about your dish and you are in for a treat -- and not just a culinary one. David takes great...
50 Rue de la Ferme, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 0G2, Canada
La Ferme is one of the most special places I've ever stayed in - for many reasons. For starters, the location. Just minutes away from the charming, quaint town centre of Baie Saint Paul (with many eco-restaurants and art galleries), but also a...
Have you ever seen a place that serves both as a coffeeshop, pastry shop, fine grocery AND farmer's market? Between the local farmers proudly selling their latest arrivals, curious foodies in search of the next best delicacy and lazy Sunday...
New York and London may be the unofficial capitals of cupcakes but I swear Lilou Pâtisserie in Baie Saint Paul is better. Way better. The bakery is owned by two young women passionate about the art of baking and would definitely give Cake Boss a...
23 Rue Ambroise Fafard #100, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 2J2, Canada
While it may come as a surprise, Baie-Saint-Paul is home to a rather large amount of art galleries for such a small village. In fact, there probably are more galleries per capita here than in Montreal or Quebec City! But when you take a minute to...
39 Rue Saint Jean Baptiste, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 1M3, Canada
More than just your average restaurant, Chez Bouquet has a concept of its own. Farm to table, local ingredients, no trans-fats. Simple as that. Just delicious, unadulterated flavors from the region. Charlevoix is filled with passionate farmers...
