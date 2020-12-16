The Best of Brugge
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Tourists flock to Brugge to admire its canals and pretty Grote Markt, or market square. A town full of character and pride, it's decidedly deserving of its UNESCO status.
Bruges, Belgium
Brugge is a fairy tale come true, with all those walkable streets and beautiful canal waterways. You're guaranteed to love this town. Yes, boat excursions aimed to tourists can be unbearably cheesy, but the five small companies that operate these...
Bruges, Belgium
Bruges is a gorgeous city but really overwhelmed with tourists. This is why I really appreciate the evenings there. The traffic dies down, the boats are not disturbing the canals anymore, the evening sun is putting it's warmth on the beautiful...
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
Warmoezeniersweg 20, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Went over to Brugge the other day to see the ice sculptures and also had a walk through the city. The main square was lit up very nicely and there was an ice rink right in the center. The weather was cold but the atmosphere was poetic.
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Walplein 26, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
I'll admit it, I'm a beer geek. But the words about to dance off this page won't be littered with grain, hop, malt and brewing techno-babble. My goal is boost your beer brain on the biology of Belgian beer from one of the oldest purveyors on the...
Olympialaan 74, 8200 Brugge, Belgium
I went up to the Belgium vs. Slovakia international friendly soccer game in the middle of the week for what turned out to be an exciting game... at times. The stadium, located just south of Bruges is the home of both Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge...
