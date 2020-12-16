The best of autumn in Philadelphia
Collected by Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert
Enjoy the Film Festival, the Dragon Boat races, and the multitude of trees that illuminate the city during the peak of the season.
Save Place
919 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Vendors first set up shop at the Italian Market in the mid-to-late 1880s, and today, the spread of stalls, stores, and eateries runs all along Ninth Street in Philadelphia's residential Bella Vista neighborhood. A trip here involves...
Save Place
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
One of Philly’s most popular autumn attractions, Terror Behind the Walls is a massive haunted house staged inside the Eastern State Penitentiary historic site. Visiting the old prison on a normal day can be pretty daunting and somewhat creepy,...
Save Place
1412 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
For those visiting Philly in the fall, look for one-of-a-kind and world-premiere film screenings during the Philadelphia Film Festival, a widely acclaimed festival that runs for 10 days during October. One of the longest-running film festivals in...
Save Place
Kelly Dr, Philadelphia, PA, USA
One of the highlights of the fall season in Philly is the Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival. Held in early October, the race is a unique event, fun and exciting to watch. The next one is scheduled for Saturday Oct 4, 2014. Dragon...
Save Place
Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA, USA
One of the five original public squares in Philadelphia planned by William Penn, Rittenhouse Square was originally called Southwest Square and was later renamed after David Rittenhouse, a Philadelphia astronomer, inventor, and clockmaker. Although...
Save Place
5000 E Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19127, USA
The Manayunk neighborhood is a great place to spend the day, with charming Main Street shops, restaurants, and bars. Often overlooked by visitors is the scenic towpath along the canal, a wonderful spot for a leisurely walk or bike ride. The...
Save Place
New Hope, PA 18938, USA
New Hope is a small and scenic village nestled along the banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, about an hour's drive from Philadelphia. It offers scenic countryside, casual restaurants, quaint B&Bs, and great shopping and...
Save Place
820 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Welcome to the largest indoor/outdoor flea market in Center City Philadelphia. It is so much fun wandering through this market on Spring Garden Street. In the warmer months, the same organization that sponsors this location takes the flea market...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25