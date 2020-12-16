Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best of Australia with Azamara

Sponsored by Azamara Club Cruises
Australia offers travelers a continent to explore, and joining Azamara Club Cruises® on a voyage down under will let you see it in all its dazzling variety. You’ll call on the best of Sydney—with its big city sights, restaurants, and nightlife; come face to face with koalas and kangaroos; and dive under the sea to marvel at the Great Barrier Reef. Azamara creates voyages for those who love travel, opening up the wonders of Australia—and the world—to their guests.
Save Place

Great Barrier Reef

The largest living structure on the planet, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef stretches for more than 1400 miles. To put that number in perspective, it’s almost 400 miles longer than the distance from San Diego to Seattle. Experiencing this natural...
More Details >
Save Place

Atherton Tablelands

Moomin QLD 4887, Australia
Azamara distinguishes itself from other cruise lines by offering guests the opportunity to experience local life behind the scenes with Insider Access. On the Tastes of the Tablelands excursion, you’ll savor the best of Australian cuisine at a...
More Details >
Save Place

Whitsunday Islands

Whitsunday Island QLD 4802, Australia
The marine life beneath the surface of the ocean along the Great Barrier Reef is breathtaking, but there are equally stunning sights above the sea. Perfect white-sand beaches and desert islands—some 900 of them—look like they are straight from the...
More Details >
Save Place

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary

708 Jesmond Rd, Fig Tree Pocket QLD 4069, Australia
With apologies to Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson, Australia’s most famous residents are surely its kangaroos and koalas. Azamara’s voyages to the country include opportunities to meet them face-to-face. The Brisbane Sights and Lone Pine Koala...
More Details >
Save Place

Sydney

1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Take a trip Down Under to Australia’s gateway state, New South Wales, home to the iconic city of Sydney. With its picturesque harbor and stunning beaches blending intoxicatingly with a world-class, bustling city, Sydney is the perfect snapshot of...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without