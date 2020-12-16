The Best of Australia with Azamara

Australia offers travelers a continent to explore, and joining Azamara Club Cruises® on a voyage down under will let you see it in all its dazzling variety. You’ll call on the best of Sydney—with its big city sights, restaurants, and nightlife; come face to face with koalas and kangaroos; and dive under the sea to marvel at the Great Barrier Reef. Azamara creates voyages for those who love travel, opening up the wonders of Australia—and the world—to their guests.