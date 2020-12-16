The Best Lodges and Camps in Tanzania
Collected by Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor
Tanzania, in great vogue these days, offers an ever-growing selection of lodgings for your trip. East Africa tends to keep its accommodations as traditional as possible, meaning character-filled options in colonial-style tented camps, as well as African-style huts and bandas with thatched "makuti" roofs. Options range from entry-level to super-luxurious.
Iringa, Tanzania
The largest of Tanzania’s state-administrated national parks, Ruaha is home to the Great Ruaha River, imposing baobab trees, and one of the greatest populations of elephantsin any African park. It has few lodges and therefore few tourists. It is...
Grumeti Reserves, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
One of the five lodging options within the 350,000-acre Singita Grumeti game concession, Faru Faru Lodge sits amid dense woodland on the bank of the Grumeti River. Originally inspired by a mid-20th-century botanist’s camp, each...
Tanzania
It took us nearly two days to drive to Pangani from Nairobi, and boy, was it worth it. As we rattled our obligatory four-wheel-drive down the dusty track, past the little 'nyumba ya udongo' (Swahili for makuti thatched mud homes) nestling amid...
Kilwa Masoko, Tanzania
Fancy testing your stamina against a 100-pound yellowfin tuna, marlin, or sailfish and bagging the catch-of-the-day? Kilwa Ruins lodge is set upon the beautiful southern coast of Tanzania, overlooking the shores of its emerald islands, coral...
This 12-room lodge is built into a rocky outcropping with expansive views of an acacia-dotted plain. Some of the region’s best game viewing happens a short drive from the lodge. Sightings of leopards and klipspringers (a species of antelope) are...
This island’s chimpanzee population has long attracted zoologists. Now, visitors can play Jane Goodall at Rubondo Island Camp’s eight cottages. An extensive library and talks by chimp researchers enhance the experience. From $620. 27/(0) 21-418-...
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
The tropical gardens at Kudu lodge are exquisite and the cottages are tucked away down little winding paths, past flourishing avocado and banana trees, giant lobelias, decorative lilies, and colorful bougainvilleas. My cottage was spanking clean,...
andBeyond Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
This lodge offers a private island stay, paired with the option of experiencing the Swahili architecture, music, and culture of Stone Town (Zanzibar’s main town, 20 minutes from Mnemba by boat plus a 90-minute drive). Ten...
Tanzania
The government gave Nomad Tanzania first dibs on location when it opened up the Lamai area for permanent tourist accommodations, and boy did both parties pick right. Built into the rocks, this 12-suite property has commanding views of the...
Lake Manyara, Tanzania
The baboons were everywhere. I know most people were looking for the big animals...the elephants and rhinos and zebras (all of which we saw). But this baboon with her little one made me feel how much alike we are...compassion wins over all.
Chumbe Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
I had the pleasure of ending my time in Tanzania with a trip to Chumbe Island, just off the coast of Zanzibar. This tower, called the Lighthouse, is the biggest structure. But there are several wonderful open-air bungalows that you can book for a...
Tanzania
Gombe Stream National Park is home to the Gombe Stream Research Center. Founded in 1967, it is a living laboratory, and a testament to the pioneering research and conservation efforts conducted by Jane Goodall on behalf of the park’s...
Tanzania
The Selous Game Reserve has a myriad lagoons, lakes, and meandering tributaries of the Rufiji River—all on which to take a boat safari. From the little, canvas-shaded boat you can spot hippos, crocodiles, exotic birds and buffalo coming to drink...
