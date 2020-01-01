The Best Hotels in Montreal
Quebec’s French-speaking, food-obsessed city is so picturesque it was deemed a UNESCO City of Design. Get a taste for Montreal’s glamorous side at the Ritz-Carlton, or stay close to the port at Auberge du Vieux-Port, which is housed in a 19th-century leather merchant building facing the St. Lawrence River. Travelers looking to mingle with locals should visit the Hotel Nelligan, home to one of the city’s most popular rooftop bars.
First opened for business in 1912, the iconic Ritz-Carlton Montreal—known as "the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street"—began a $200 million facelift in 2008, opening its doors again in 2012. Quebec’s most luxurious and historic...
Le Germain Montreal closed for renovations in October 2018 and is expected to reopen in May 2019.
On a quiet street between McGill and Peel subway stations in downtown Montreal’s Golden Square Mile district, the boutique Hotel Le Germain evokes a...
The Auberge du Vieux-Port is housed in a 19th-century leather merchant building and faces directly onto the St. Lawrence River, with its summertime cruise ships and wintertime snowy beauty. The hotel opened in 1997, with a second...
résumé: In the heart of beautiful Vieux-Montréal, the 4-star luxury of Hotel Gault offers tranquil privacy just a “stones throw” from the bustle of de la Commune, Vieux-Port, Place Jacques Cartier, and all the...
Le Petit Hotel is housed in a former leather merchant’s building that dates back to 1867 and boasts original stonework arches and pillars at its entrance. Truly a “petit” hotel, its 28 rooms are spread across four floors and divided into S, M, L,...
Steps from great dining, and within easy walking distance of the downtown shopping district, this elegant European-style hotel housed in the lovingly restored 1870 Merchants Bank building is known for its high level of service, attention to...
Situated on Montreal’s oldest street, first paved in 1672, the Nelligan opened as a hotel in 2002, but its well-preserved heritage building dates back to 1852 when, like many other old buildings in the Vieux Port, it did service as a warehouse....
Handily situated two minutes from the subway, and at the junction of three of the city’s most popular tourist neighborhoods, the Hotel Place d’Armes makes for an easy, car-free vacation. Situated in a beautifully restored stone...
The Hotel St. Paul’s creative aesthetic shines from every corner. The Beaux-Arts building that the hotel occupies was built in 1908 and lovingly restored with a full renovation in 2015. The relaxed lobby space with its minimalist design...
Housed in a bank building from the 1950s, the W’s austere exterior hides a bold, brash, ultra-hip interior rich in contemporary design with a pleasingly high level of attention to detail. The signature red lobby, known as the Living Room,...
Since its opening in 1958, the largest hotel in Montreal has earned a lot of distinctions, from being one of the most technologically advanced hotels of its time (its location above Central Station called for innovative architectural techniques to...
