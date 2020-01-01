The Best Hotels in Charleston
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From Gilded Age mansions to modern loft spaces, there are plenty of places to experience Southern hospitality in Charleston. Whether you prefer an intimate setting or a full-service hotel, these properties offer warm welcomes and top-notch service.
126 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
If strolling the genteel streets of Charleston and admiring the gracious old homes stirs you, a room at the 1837 Bed & Breakfast might be the place to indulge your fantasies. The family-owned inn, comprising a historic Federal-style home...
205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Occupying a full block in the heart of downtown, Belmond Charleston Place is the largest luxury hotel in the city and has all the perks a seasoned traveler might require, from a saltwater pool with retractable glass roof to old-school shoe shine...
404 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Why we love it: A grand new hotel that blends local charm with classic European design
The Highlights:
- Pet-friendly rooms that still feel luxurious
- A rooftop pool with private cabanas for rent
- A prime location right on Marion Square
The Review:
...
225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Charleston’s four-block City Market is a historic landmark (one of the oldest in the country, rivaled only by Baltimore’s Lexington Market) and an essential stop for locally made souvenirs and snacks. Pack up your sweetgrass basket (a...
112 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
In Charleston, historic preservation is a way of life, and Planters Inn lives up to that reputation. The 1844 building, originally built as a dry good store and warehouse and converted to a hotel in the 1980s, was restored in 2008 and furnished...
334 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Why we love it: A historic building turned stylish hotel with a buzzy restaurant and lavish spa
The Highlights:
- Chic decor that mixes historic preservation with contemporary style
- A rooftop cocktail bar with citrus-inspired drinks
-...
78 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
The salmon-colored stucco buildings comprising the Elliott House Inn have a long history that runs parallel with the city's. Built in the aftermath of a citywide fire, the property's main structure was then shaken in an 1886 earthquake (the...
3125, 166 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Charleston's French Quarter didn't earn its title until the 1970s, when a group of preservationists started touting the area's historic concentration of French Huguenots to protect buildings in danger of demolition. Opened in 2002, the French...
116 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
John Rutledge was an active player in early American politics, signing the Constitution and serving as South Carolina’s first governor. But his townhouse on Broad Street, now the John Rutledge Inn, was built before he even attended his first...
67 State St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Why we love it: A Historic District hotel where 1920s glamour meets Southern hospitality
The Highlights:
- Personal butler service
- Complimentary amenities, including a daily artisanal breakfast
- An acclaimed craft cocktail program at The Bar
...
75 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
After a multi-phase expansion completed in 2016, the former Restoration on King dropped "the King" from its name and gained a new restaurant, spa, coffee shop, and several dozen more suites. The sleek and modern rooms at the boutique Restoration...
19 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Reopened and rebranded in 2014, the Vendue (formerly known as the Vendue Inn) is all about the arts. With on-site docents ready to guide you around the property's exhibition spaces, an artist-in-residence whose studio is open to visitors, and...
149 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
This Gilded Age residence, built for a cotton merchant and his bride in the 1880s, was renovated and opened as a hotel in 1998 after stints as a masonic meeting place and an insurance office. It's a testament to some serious preservation and...
0 George St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Zero George consists of five structures: the main building fronting George Street, built in the early 1800s as two separate structures; two additional examples of the “Charleston single house,” a long and narrow building with an...
