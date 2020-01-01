The Beauty of Japan
Collected by Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Takayama, Gifu, Japan
Located in the Japanese Alps, Takayama was founded in the 16th century by Lord Kanamori and boasts an elegant historic district called San-machi Suji. The town still retains traditional Japanese charm and architecture. The streets are narrow,...
Save Place
Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan
Less than an hour south of Tokyo, Kamakura is a popular coastal town and home to the Great Buddha. This bronze statue of Amida Buddha, which stands on the grounds of Kotokuin Temple, has a height of 13.35 meters. It is the second tallest bronze...
Save Place
6-chōme-11 Hanasatomachi, Takayama, Gifu 506-0026, Japan
East of the picturesque city of Takayama you'll find the famous ice cave. It is the highest snow cave of Japan, located 800m above sea level. It is famous for its huge amount of helictites and stalactite formations. As you leave the caves put a...
Save Place
Nara, Japan
When traveling in Japan I like to stay in ryokans, a type of traditional Japanese inn that originated in the Edo period. Breakfast and dinner are usually included in the ryokan price so even though it may seem expensive it actually is a deal. You...
Save Place
Tokyo, Japan
Japan has the highest number of vending machines per capita. All across Japan you'll find machines selling all sorts of items—coffee in cans (hot or cold), sushi, umbrellas, alcohol, pornography, trinkets, noodles, books, eggs, and so much...
Save Place
Ainokura, Nanto, Toyama, Japan
Ainokura Village, located outside Toyama, is a unique cultural experience. Designated a World Heritage site in 1995, it is home to over 80 residents. Because families still live and farm on the land visitors are asked to be respectful. The village...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever