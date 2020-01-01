The Barcelona Beat: Where Great Music Meets Great Food
Collected by Afar Magazine
Pablo Soler, a founder of the Primavera Sound Music Festival loves new music and great food. He finds plenty of both near his home in El Born. —JEN MURPHY
Carrer Ases, 1, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“I wanted something that kept the excitement of the festival here year-round, so two years ago I opened this shop. You’ll find the latest vinyl and new releases from little-known Spanish and international bands. Sometimes we host concerts and DJ...
Carrer dels Flassaders, 44, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“They make complicated pastries and artful cakes here, but I’m addicted to the croissants. They’re incredible and have a unique, very brown color. My favorite flavors are butter, mascarpone, ham and cheese, and chocolate.” —Primavera music founder...
Carrer del Rec, 52, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“This may be the best shop in all of Barcelona for clothing. You’ll find the best designers: Y3, Surface to Air, Alexander McQueen. The racks are constantly being restocked with new pieces. There’s a store just for men and another across the...
Carrer de Freixures, 11, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“The funniest family runs this restaurant, known for its seafood paellas. There are just 10 tables or so, and the restaurant serves a very cheap lunch and dinner menu. I love to listen to the family—they’re always shouting at each other one minute...
Carrer de Balboa, 6, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“It’s a classic bar, light on tourists and popular with sailors from the harbor nearby. There’s a crisp house lager that they brew right here—ask for a flauta, or tall glass. The tapas are awesome, too, especially the ones with generous portions...
Plaça de Sant Felip Neri, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
“This tiny square is one of the city’s most beautiful. You can still see bullet holes from the Civil War. The Hotel Neri’s bar terrace is a good spot for a view of the fountain. And I like the footwear museum, which honors the shoemakers who once...
Carrer de les Sitges, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
“Owner-barman Juanjo Gonzalez serves the best cocktails in town at this tiny bar that seats maybe 15 people, at most. Juanjo is very precise when he mixes drinks; I like his dry martini with olives. It’s a good spot to take a date or a good...
Av. de Francesc Cambó, 16, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Markets are a must in Barcelona. La Boqueria in Las Ramblas is the classic, but Santa Caterina has excellent food stands. I can’t resist buying lobsters from Minorca when they come in. The architecture is beautiful, too: The roof looks like waves...
Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“One of the biggest parks in Barcelona, Parc de la Cuitadella is situated near the port and for years was one of the city’s only green spaces. Today it is home to a zoo, a lake, a lovely fountain, as well as a few museums. This is also the home of...
,Espagne, Carrer de Verdaguer i Callís, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“You’ll find what’s arguably the best indoor terrace in Barcelona at this small theater. The terrace is huge and is full of trees. There’s no waiter service, but you can get a drink at the bar and bring your drinks to your table. Antic is known...
Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
“In my opinion, this is the best club in Barcelona and the only one I go to anymore. Nitsa has been open every weekend since 1994. Absolutely everyone relevant in electronic music has performed on the stage here from David Holmes to Stuart Price...
6, Carrer d'en Xuclà, 4, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
On a small pedestrian street near Barcelona’s La Boqueria market, this fine granja—an old-fashioned café specializing in dairy products—is the ideal midmorning stop for churros con chocolate before or after hitting the mercat. Carrer d’en Xuclà 4–...
Carrer de Montcada, 2, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Bar del Pla is a fabulous tapas place with inexpensive dishes. Here you’ll find both international dishes and typical Catalan and Spanish dishes such as patatas bravas, flor de calabacín (squash blossoms), pulpo (octopus), huevos estrellados...
Carrer dels Carders, 46, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Mosquito is a small place with a menu that features Vietnamese, Chinese and Korean food. It’s hard to find good ethnic food in Barcelona, but I must say Mosquito makes excellent dumplings. The food is also cheap so this is a popular spot for...
Carrer dels Mercaders, 24, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Alastruey is a classic, family-run market spot for breakfast and lunch. It’s on the same street as my house and I can say the food is always of the highest quality. You can always find a mix of people here. In the morning you’ll see businessmen...
