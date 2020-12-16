It is perhaps too easy to travel to the Caribbean and find yourself never venturing outside the gates of your resort. We won’t judge—we recognize the pull of swim-up bars and naps in the sun, being lulled to sleep by a breeze off the ocean and the sound of the surf. But if you want to get a taste of local culture or perhaps see some of the wilder side of the islands—whether you take “wilder” to mean natural wonders or dance parties on the beach—here are ten glimpses of the authentic Caribbean.