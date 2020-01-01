The Art Lover's Guide to Houston
Collected by Afar Magazine
Our picks for the must-see art stops, can't-miss restaurants, and best hotels in Houston, an unexpected art hub.
3900 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Rothko Chapel is a must-see for anyone visiting Houston. Founded by philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil, the Rothko Chapel is a tranquil and beautiful sanctuary for people of every belief, dedicated in 1971. Open every day.
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh,...
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Every person who visits Houston should go to the world-class Museum of Fine Arts, which offers 63,000 works of art spanning entire centuries and continents. From Native American art to impressionism, photography to fashion, there's sure to be...
6 BLVD Place, 1800 Post Oak Blvd #6170, Houston, TX 77056, USA
This is a fantastic high-end restaurant near the Galleria mall, housed in an elegant, modern building with an open but warm atmosphere. Open for lunch, brunch, and dinner, RDG features a menu that is contemporary, with a great deal of...
111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Set on 18 literally green acres, this amenity-rich hotel feels like a secluded retreat among the towering pines, sprawling oaks, and manicured grounds—despite its proximity to the bustling Loop 610 and the Galleria. It affords so much peace...
220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Originally the Union National Bank Building—built in 1911—the 12-floor landmark in downtown Houston debuted as Hotel Icon in 2004 after a $35 million makeover. The historic structure beautifully maintains its neoclassical architecture with period...
3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Yes, there might be a line. Yes, you need to go anyway. The Breakfast Klubis a Houston institution for good reason—you’ll find simple food, done right. Choose from classic breakfast dishes like French toast, omelettes, and biscuits and gravy, or...
1835 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Move over, Willy Wonka—there’s another candy shop that’s making everyone’s sweet tooth tingle. The smell of chocolate wafts through the store, greeting you as soon as you walk in the door. Once inside, you’ll find...
