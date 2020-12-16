Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The AFAR Guide to Rwanda

Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
Save Place

Volcanoes National Park Headquarters

Ruhengeri, Rwanda

A new walking itinerary from Butterfield & Robinson emphasizes Rwanda’s natural beauty. The eight-day trip takes walkers to tea plantations and fishing villages. But the highlight is a hike in Volcanoes National Park’s high-altitude rain...

More Details >
Save Place

Murambi

Murambi, Rwanda
In Rwanda, the cheapest transportation option is the "bike taxi." You pay just a few hundred Rwandan shillings and you can get a bike taxi up hills, down hills.. wherever your heart desires to go, really. Big men like James, my friend here in the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without