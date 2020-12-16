The AFAR Guide to Rwanda
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
Ruhengeri, Rwanda
A new walking itinerary from Butterfield & Robinson emphasizes Rwanda’s natural beauty. The eight-day trip takes walkers to tea plantations and fishing villages. But the highlight is a hike in Volcanoes National Park’s high-altitude rain...
Murambi, Rwanda
In Rwanda, the cheapest transportation option is the "bike taxi." You pay just a few hundred Rwandan shillings and you can get a bike taxi up hills, down hills.. wherever your heart desires to go, really. Big men like James, my friend here in the...
