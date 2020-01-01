The AFAR Guide to Russia
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
Save Place
Bol'shaya Pushkarskaya Ulitsa, 10, Санкт-Петерург, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 197198
Frustrated by the lack of organic foods in Russia, Boris Akimov cofounded LavkaLavka, an online store that sells local produce and heritage goods. LavkaLavka supports farmers who bring back once-forgotten foods such as burbot liver, a 19th-century...
Save Place
Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
One of the great things to do in St. Petersburg Russia is to spend an evening enjoying the opera at the historic Mariinsky Theater. They also have ballet and musical theater but we chose Boris Godunov (without Natasha- LOL) during the White Nights...
Save Place
Vyborgsky District, St Petersburg, Russia
By Nick Marmet
In a palace that dates back to 1820, the Four Seasons St. Petersburg opens this fall. Suites offer terraces that overlook St. Isaac’s Cathedral (by Auguste de Montferrand, the same architect who designed the palace). The hotel has a...
Save Place
Tverskoy Blvd, 26А, Moskva, Russia, 125009
Chef Andrey Makhov of Cafe Pushkin recently contributed to AFAR, and opened his second location in New York. But if you are in Moscow, you will want to check the original out. Open 24 hours, with a great vibe. You may want to ask for Dmitri, a...
Save Place
Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia
I went with my best friend to adopt her son from here a few years ago ... in February. I saw spectacular ice sculptures, practiced my Russian, and learned that 40 degrees below zero is the same in Fahrenheit and Celsius. Cold. Anton Chekhov...
Save Place
Red Square, 3, Moskva, Russia, 109012
Originally built at the bequest of Catherine the Great and used as a trading center, then a huge department store in the Soviet era, and now a big upscale shopping mall right across from the Kremlin and Lenin's Tomb in Red Square.
Save Place
Palace Square, 2, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
We visited the Hermitage Museum on Monday (the day it's closed to the public) and were able to witness art students painting some of the museum's most famous works. If you go, definitely try to arrange a private tour. On a typical day, 10,000...
Save Place
Chistoprudny Blvd, 3, Moskva, Russia, 101000
One of the highlights of my visit to Moscow was taking a leisurely walk along the boulevard ring. Lots of nice restaurants and bars to the either side to stop at, but many locals are just hanging on the benches, drinking beer, listening to music...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever