The AFAR Guide to Mongolia
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
Save Place
Khoroo 1, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
I wanted to go on a trip that was off the beaten path and so I picked Mongolia. I knew it was going to be quite an effort to get there so I wanted to make the most of it. I timed my trip to coincide with the Naadam Festival which is three day...
Save Place
Murun, Mongolia
Every culture seems to have its own ways of making wishes and prayers. I’ve tossed many a coin into many a fountain and blown out many a candle on a cake. In Mongolia, the tradition revolves around the ovoo, a large stone cairn. Ovoos serve mainly...
Save Place
East Asia
With no roads in Western Mongolia, it's pretty easy to get lost. While participating in the Mongol Rally (driving from London to Mongolia), we were challenged in many ways. However in Mongolia our challenge was directions! With a map of the...
Save Place
East Asia
There aren't that many rivers in Mongolia but for some odd reason, every one of the handful of bridges we came across were crooked and in all the wrong directions. For some other odd reason, although every bridge was wide enough for us to drive...
Save Place
Cross over the border from Western Siberia (Russia) into Mongolia and you will have entered one of the most scenic places in the world. The sky stretches out to infinity and the dirt path seems to lead on into nothingness. It's my perfect Zen...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25