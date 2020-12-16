The AFAR Guide to Laos
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
Luang Prabang, Laos
For some the Mekong is for travel, for others the Mekong will provide commerce. At night when crowds disperse and mosquitoes fall asleep a walk down to the Mekong River near central Luang Prabang is well worth the view. The serpentine river carves...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos
South East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos. We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise...
73/5, Luang Prabang, Laos
The shamanic Tai-Lao people mastered the ikat tie-dye technique centuries ago, weaving a single, continuous silk thread into exquisitely patterned scarves. This three-day class gives the literal ins and outs of the process, from cocoon silk...
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
Wat Mai, Luang Prabang, Laos. Rubbing shoulders with tangerine-robed monks in Laos is one of the best parts about any visit to Luang Prabang. The young monks are often eager to converse with respectful visitors; this young fellow peppered me with...
Somewhere between Ban Sopjam and Muang Ngoi Neua on the Nam Ou, our guide, Vita, brings in the net.
Mekong River
Life still largely revolves around the Mekong River in the sleepy town of Luang Prabang and its neighboring villages. The best way to take it all in is with a sunset boat ride. Bribe your driver with a few cans of Beerlao and he might let you sit...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Aimed primarily at tourists, the Night Market sets up each evening along a few blocks of Thanon Sisavangvong. Lining both sides of the street, with a section down the middle, stalls offer a plethora of souvenirs, from cotton shopping bags and...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Most visitors don't associate Laos with luxury - until they spend a little time in Luang Prabang. Villa Deux Rivieres sits at the conflux of - you guessed it - two rivers - and offers a wonderful respite from the banana pancake trail. This is a...
Historic District, Luang Prabang, Laos
You haven't done Asia until you've done a temple stay - so sayeth a snobby backpacker I once met. I hate to admit it, but that snobby backpacker was on to something; nothing replicates the experience of breaking bread with a monk, discussing the...
75, Oupalath Khamboua Road, Ban That Luang Village, Luang Prabang, Laos
The latest sign that Luang Prabang, the once-undiscovered UNESCO World Heritage city on the Mekong River, now fully caters to upscale tastes, Villa Maly is in the former residence of Prince Khamtan, grandson of a 19th-century Lao king. The hotel’s...
