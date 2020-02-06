The Absolute Best Restaurants in Vancouver

Celebrated worldwide for its culinary chops, Vancouver tops the list of British Columbia's best stops for food-loving travelers. The city blends the freshest ingredients (oh, the sushi) with daring, modern techniques. Favorite dining stops include Blue Water Cafe, Cafe Medina, Kissa Tanto, and Vikram Vij's well-named Vij's. But those restaurants are just the start. A leader of the sustainable seafood movement in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, the city plays with a big palette, looking west to Asia for flavor inspiration.