Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The 60 Girls Trip

Collected by Dorothy Dickson Skipper
List View
Map View
Save Place

Èze

10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
More Details >
Save Place

Villefranche-sur-Mer

06230 Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
We found ourselves wandering the quiet streets of Villefranche-sur-Mer on a quiet Sunday morning. It was the first stop on our 7-night Mediterranean honeymoon cruise and, while our other passengers bused off to Nice or Monte Carlo, we found...
More Details >
Save Place

Valencia

Valencia, Spain
Every March, Valencia Spain is filled with colorful papier mache statues, like this one of Michael Jackson in his Neverland Ranch. The intricate structures are supposed to represent trends and phenomena Valencia wishes to rid from its culture. On...
More Details >
Save Place

Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

Av. del Professor López Piñero, 7, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
The City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias) is one of Valencia's must-see spots and an ideal place to relax. Located just outside the city center, the buildings provide a modern contrast to Valencia's old, winding streets....
More Details >
Save Place

LA PEPICA

Passeig de Neptú, 6, BAJO;DUP 6-8, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain

Even if time was limited, you cannot go to Valencia without trying their traditional Paella! La Pepica is a restaurant right on the sea side with amazing views of the Mediterranean, friendly atmosphere, and a killer paella.

More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World