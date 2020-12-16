The 2014 Guide to Exceptional Travel Experiences
Collected by Afar Magazine
Where will your next adventure take you? To a beach in Brazil? A croatian olive grove? The capital of Azerbaijan? Here, 13 stories from our favorite travelers to inspire your next (exceptional) trip.
Livade, Croatia
On the steep hills above the truffle-obsessed town of Livade in central Istria, Croatia, a man named Vlado Tomažič makes olive oil on his family’s farm. When my husband and I rented the apartment, Casa Maršić (casamarsic.com), adjacent to the...
Strandvejen, Denmark
Every June 23, the Danes celebrate the summer solstice (they call it St. Hans Eve) pagan style, carousing and lighting bonfires along their beaches. When my fiancé and I visited Copenhagen, we biked through the festivities, logging 56 miles along...
Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of being a cowgirl. Now, years later, I find myself living my childhood fantasy—in Ecuador. As part of a three-day repunte, or roundup, organized by adventure outfitter Tierra del Volcán, I ride...
Chang'an, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
In a courtyard of the Guanzhong Folk Art Museum, three men saw away on fiddles, another rocks out on a banjo-like instrument called a sanxian. Turns out lao giang, the folk music of China’s Shaanxi Province, sounds like a riff on American...
15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA
I’m not sure at what age humans develop the skill to stand still and appreciate scenery, but based on a scientific survey of kids who live in my house, it’s not age seven. (On a trip to the Canadian Rockies, as my wife and I snapped photos of the...
Ka'u, HI, USA
Darci teaches us to make room for the “O” sounds that float under every word of the lyrics. My mouth feels too full when I try to sing. But by the end of the Kahumoku ‘Ohana Music Workshop on Hawaii's Big Island, I’ve loosened the grip on the neck...
