Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Thanksgiving 2015

Collected by Yu Jin Lee
List View
Map View
Save Place

Boston Public Library

700 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
I fell in love with the Boston's Central Library on my first visit, and have returned to its gorgeous stairs, painted walls, changing art shows, and literature finds at least once on every trip here. I could happily spend a few hours here,...
More Details >
Save Place

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

Columbia Point, Boston, MA 02125, USA
The assassination of Boston’s favorite son is burned into the memory of most Americans who lived through that tragic moment in history, but the JFK Presidential Library and Museum is a celebration of John F. Kennedy’s life, not his death. Housed...
More Details >
Save Place

Boston By Foot

510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Boston is a great walking city, and there's no better way to get behind the scenes then with guides who love Boston. Committed, trained volunteers run the guided walking tours that cover everything from architecture, going green and neighborhoods...
More Details >
Save Place

Dewey Square

1 Financial Ctr, Boston, MA 02111, USA
An unexpected burst of color in Boston, directly across from the main entrance to South Station! For two summers now, it's been impossible to miss when you take in Dewey Square... from pretty much any angle. In 2013, what first grabbed the eye was...
More Details >
Save Place

J.P. Licks Mission Hill

1618 Tremont St One Brigham Circle, Boston, MA 02120, USA
Boston is home to many small batch makers as well as some big name favorites. Reliable standby flavors that kids might gravitate to are easy to find, but adults will delight in some of the heady combinations. JP Licks and Emack and Bolio’s have...
More Details >
Save Place

Row 34

383 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
A newcomer to Boston's seafood scene, Row 34 in Fort Point is billed as a workingman's oyster bar. The sleek, loft-like space is relaxed and casual: Think industrial-chic. An ever-changing seasonal menu features a wide selection of oysters, smoked...
More Details >
Save Place

L.A. Burdick Chocolate

52 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Located in the heart of Harvard Square, {additional location in Boston proper} this inviting cafe is guaranteed to take the chill off winter. The mulled cider is wonderful, but drinking chocolate, especially the dark variety, is a rich, decadent...
More Details >
Save Place

Thinking Cup

165 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111, USA
When you've been called "the best coffee in the world" by the likes of NPR and the NY Times, you've got the bar set pretty high. Thinking Cup does justice to those beans, and is a really great spot to get your morning or afternoon fix. Their cafe...
More Details >
Save Place

Charles St

Charles St, Boston, MA, USA
Starting at the northeast corner of the Public Garden, and stretching to the end of Beacon Hill, Charles St. shopping offers a more boutiquey experience than its better known Newbury St. cousin. The feel is very European, with a mix of small...
More Details >
Save Place

Craigie On Main

853 Main St, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA
There's a reason chef Tony Maws has developed a cult following at Craigie on Main. For years, the cozy restaurant has been turning out beautiful food in a space that feels like it might be your friend's dining room. Its commitment to regional,...
More Details >
Save Place

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Sure, Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market make up the most touristy part of Boston, complete with street performers, a light show, and the obligatory Yankee Candle store and Cheers restaurant; we nonetheless defy you to stay away. This part of the ...
More Details >
Save Place

Taza Chocolate

561 Windsor St, Somerville, MA 02143, USA
As soon as you walk in the door at the Taza factory in Somerville, you are hit with a chocolate aroma that will tell you you're in for a treat. Here, they craft stone ground chocolate unlike any you've tasted before. It's rustic, delicious, and so...
More Details >
Save Place

Boston Public Market

100 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
The recently opened Boston Public Market is the only year round indoor market in the country to feature exclusively New England vendors. The bounty of 35 businesses representing farms, makers and food producers offers a cross section of all things...
More Details >
Save Place

Follow the Honey

5226, 1132 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Honey lovers rejoice, this Cambridge store is devoted to all things dripping with sweet goodness from the hive. Its owner travels the world to bring the finest of ethically sourced and sustainable bee inspired products. Lavendar honey anyone?...
More Details >
Save Place

Marimekko Cambridge

350 Huron Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Marimekko is a Finnish textile company known for the unusual prints and colors featured in its fabrics. The designs have an interesting twist, and the array of fabrics is used to make captivating clothing and home decor pieces. This store, one of...
More Details >
Save Place

Henrietta's Table

1 Bennett St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Pick any meal of the day and you can have your farm to table experience at Henrietta's Table in the Charles Hotel. Chef Davis is a Boston native with strong ties to the local farming and fishing community. His menu reflects the New England...
More Details >
Save Place

Charles River Esplanade

Charles River Esplanade, Boston, MA, USA
Borrow a bike and get down by the Charles River to explore this popular linear park, which runs along the river through the Back Bay and the Beacon Hill neighborhood (albeit separated from both by the Storrow Drive expressway). A paved, 18-mile...
More Details >
Save Place

Uni

370A Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, USA
Without question, the Late Night Ramen at Ken Oringer’s Uni Sashimi Bar is my favorite last stop after a big night out. The noodle bowls rival any I had when I lived in Japan and pair perfectly with a tall Sapporo followed by one of Monica Glass’s...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World