Thailandia

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
444 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Just the tonic after a sticky-hot day in the city, Bathers Bar centers around a deco black-and-white-striped infinity pool. Crisp white chaises on the strip of croquet-perfect lawn offer front-row seats for watching the boats chug up and down the...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
For a traditional Thai athletic experience, go to the first professionally equipped, luxury Muay Thai gym in Bangkok. Sessions at Siam's state-of-the-art workout space take a holistic approach to fitness by focusing on well-being, and cultural...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Guests of The Siam, get an early start and take a journey to the most famous of Bangkok's historic sites. Lead by The Siam’s expert guide, you’ll board a classic long tail boat and depart from The Siam Pier at 10 am.Wind down the Klong canals to...
989 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Tuk Tuks are open-air, colorful, motorized rickshaws that weave in and out of the streets of Bangkok and other Thai cities. They are usually similar in cost to a regular taxi but you should always bargain for the price before you get in to avoid...
158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Yai district. It is situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is one of the best known Thai landmarks. The mosaics which cover the temple create a pearly sheen during...
3/2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
The Siam’s signature restaurant, Chon Thai, continues the tradition of hosting fascinating patrons and serving exquisite dishes. For over a century these Thai teakwood houses have entertained a cast of bold and influential travelers—playing host...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Every weekday, Chak Phet Road unfolds into a psychedelic kaleidoscope of saturated colors and heady aromas. At the Flower Market, dealers from all over Thailand sell orchids, roses, lotus blossoms, and marigold garlands wholesale to the florists,...
71 Uthong Nai Alley, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
A favorite historic site in the city, this vast royal compound houses palaces, parks, museums, temples, and gardens with expected palatial grandeur. Less than a 10 minute walk up the road or Tuk Tuk ride from The Siam Hotel, enjoy a morning walk...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
With only two stations, the Cooking School is truly an intimate experience to hone your culinary skills. First, travel by tuk tuk with a chef from The Siam to the local fresh market to get a first hand look at the remarkable produce available here...
Bangkok, Thailand
Jae Fai is a legendary street restaurant in Bangkok. Though more expensive than typical street food, it's worth every penny. Jae Fai is still definitely no-frills and only accepts payment in cash. Ms. Fai or Mom, who is ageless, still cooks every...
Located in a former shipyard that is easily accessed by The Siam boat to the Pra Athit Pier, Sheepshank Public House's solid menu of rustic, farm-to-table food. Notable menu items include a rack of lamb with caramelized persimmons, brown-butter...
41/5 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Khlong San, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Located at the Klong San Pier in a compound of converted old warehouse belonging to celebrity Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag, this rustic and cozy, airy dining room is a sophisticated space to enjoy well prepared and beautifully presented classic...
