Thailand & Laos
Collected by Emily Swindall
133/04 Samsenthai Rd, Vientiane Capital, Lao PDR, ວຽງຈັນ, Laos
Amazing Buddha collection near Vientiane, next to the friendship gate of the border with Udon Thani.
114 Rue Pangkham, Vientiane, Laos
Monk making the rounds in the inner courtyard of Wat That Luang in Vientiane, Laos. The temple was built in 1566 and is now considered to be one of the most important national symbols in Laos.
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
Wat Mai, Luang Prabang, Laos. Rubbing shoulders with tangerine-robed monks in Laos is one of the best parts about any visit to Luang Prabang. The young monks are often eager to converse with respectful visitors; this young fellow peppered me with...
Historic District, Luang Prabang, Laos
Sunset over the Mekong River as seen from the Riverside Sunset Bar in Luang Prabang, Laos. Absolutely the best place in town to take in the setting sun, with cheap Beerlao, super laid-back atmosphere and good food.
34 Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
Buddhist monk on his way on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos. As is the case in many Southeast Asian countries, monks clad in orange robes are a common sight in Laos and make great photography subjects :)
Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
A Watermelon and Chili Pepper Slushee?! Genius. After a long morning exploring the quaint alleyways and monasteries of Luang Prabang, the perfect lunch spot is the Tamarind Café. Located on a quiet street along the Mekong, it’s the ideal place to...
