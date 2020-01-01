Thailand & laos
Collected by Diana Cristea
Luang Prabang, Laos
The Night Market in Luang Prabang, Laos is a shoppers paradise and could be the most serene market in the world. The handmade goods offered here are of impeccable quality and almost everything is created in or around Luang Prabang. Many of the...
Laos
Relaxing in the cool, invigorating water at Kuang Si Waterfall is a great way to spend a day when staying in Luang Prabang, Laos. Photographed by Joel Collins
Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
A fabulous café and cooking school, Tamarind specializes in local produce and homestyle meals. As part of our private lesson there, we joined the chef on a trip to a local market and learned about traditional Lao spices and cooking methods. Ban...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Aimed primarily at tourists, the Night Market sets up each evening along a few blocks of Thanon Sisavangvong. Lining both sides of the street, with a section down the middle, stalls offer a plethora of souvenirs, from cotton shopping bags and...
73/5, Luang Prabang, Laos
The shamanic Tai-Lao people mastered the ikat tie-dye technique centuries ago, weaving a single, continuous silk thread into exquisitely patterned scarves. This three-day class gives the literal ins and outs of the process, from cocoon silk...
Luang Prabang, Laos
I expected to eat a lot of great food in Laos, and the country never disappointed. Noodles, soups and hearty traditional fare were all common, but what I never expected was a delicious high-end dessert – one of the best I’ve ever had. While...
Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos
South East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos. We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise...
Pak Ou, Laos
Buddha statues in lower Pak Ou Cave on the Mekong River north of Luang Prabang, Laos. Pak Ou is a series of limestone caves which contain hundreds of Buddha statues palced there over the centuries. It is a popular pilgrimage site for local people,...
Historic District, Luang Prabang, Laos
Sunset over the Mekong River as seen from the Riverside Sunset Bar in Luang Prabang, Laos. Absolutely the best place in town to take in the setting sun, with cheap Beerlao, super laid-back atmosphere and good food.
34 Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
Buddhist monk on his way on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos. As is the case in many Southeast Asian countries, monks clad in orange robes are a common sight in Laos and make great photography subjects :)
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
Wat Mai, Luang Prabang, Laos. Rubbing shoulders with tangerine-robed monks in Laos is one of the best parts about any visit to Luang Prabang. The young monks are often eager to converse with respectful visitors; this young fellow peppered me with...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
114 Rue Pangkham, Vientiane, Laos
Monk making the rounds in the inner courtyard of Wat That Luang in Vientiane, Laos. The temple was built in 1566 and is now considered to be one of the most important national symbols in Laos.
183 SOUPHANOUVONG RD, HOM 1 BAN NONGPANAY, SIKOTTABONG DISTRICT, Vientiane, Laos
After a long, wonderfully tiring New Years Day of cycling around quiet capital Vientiane, we were in desperate need of a BeerLao and a place to watch the sunset. A short tuk tuk ride west along the river brought us to the perfect place - Kong View...
133/04 Samsenthai Rd, Vientiane Capital, Lao PDR, ວຽງຈັນ, Laos
Amazing Buddha collection near Vientiane, next to the friendship gate of the border with Udon Thani.
24/2 Moo 5, Tambon Koh Yao, ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย อำเภอ เกาะยาว พังงา 82160, Thailand
So many islands and too little time is your only dilemma while traveling in Phang Nga Bay, Thailand.
