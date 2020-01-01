Thailand and Dubai
Collected by Kerryn Hayes
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Two of the cooks who worked with me at Nahm in London opened a dinner-only spot named Bo.lan. Bo and Dylan prepare traditional but often hard-to-find dishes, such as stir-fried chicken thighs with bamboo shoots, and red curry of pork hock. —David...
Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
During the many years I lived in Dubai, I must have sipped drinks on the wide, breezy veranda of Bahri Bar hundreds of times. It was the bar I took my many visitors to Dubai—from my Mum to my old school friends—on their first night in the city and...
24th Floor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road - Umm Suqeim - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Don't come for the atmosphere or decor, which are usually big draws in Dubai where bars are often extravagant and over-the-top. The interior of this compact watering hole up on the 24th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel won't win any design awards. I...
Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road، Umm Suqeim 3 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Chefs have come and gone over the years and with them the seafood-based cuisine has changed. One thing that has remained, however, at this over-water restaurant is the enchanting views. In one direction there's the illuminated sail-shaped Burj Al...
Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah - King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
For a bar located in Al Qasr, one of Dubai's most luxurious hotels, Koubba remains something of a secret. While it may not be Dubai's buzziest bar, it's arguably one of its most romantic and makes a lovely spot for a pre-dinner cocktail or...
Tuamotus Islands, French Polynesia
The Tuamotu archipelago – 78 coral reef atolls spread north and east of Tahiti – are just remote enough they’ve not been spoiled by excessive tourism. There are a few high-end hotels, but just a few. Instead of tourism, the local economy is still...
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Easter Island is a strange, remote, and magical place. After a full day of wandering around this tiny island, we were fortunate enough to witness an absolutely breathtaking sunset over the Pacific. The "beach" here is made up of pitch black...
Cuiabá - State of Mato Grosso, Brazil
The Pantanal is one of the best wildlife-spotting destinations on the planet. Cox & Kings offers a five-day trip to the remote Jaguar Research Center, where guests may also encounter hyacinthine macaws, anacondas, and giant river otters Brazil’s...
Isle of Skye, Duntulm, Portree IV51 9UF, UK
At the very northern tip of the Isle of Skye, which is an island off of the upper north western shore of Scotland, are the ruins of Duntulm Castle. To get there, you have to drive for several hours on narrow dirt roads, but the sense of remoteness...
E6 80, 9146 Olderdalen, Norway
Situated on the Lyngen Fjord, this timber lodge is well suited for boat skiing. From March through May, a skipper ferries guests to nearby islands, where they hike up peaks and ski back to the beach. From $4,500 per week. 47/ 4762-7853. This...
Val Des Pitons Forbidden Beach La Baie de Silence, St Lucia
For a taste of Miami by way of St. Lucia, look no further than Sugar Beach. Set on a white-sand crescent between the Piton mountains—within a 100-acre former sugar plantation studded with shady palm trees—the resort’s...
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
Called Argentine Switzerland for its wooden chalets and alpine setting, this area is home to some of South America’s best spas. The Latin America travel specialists at Blue Parallel arrange yoga classes with views of lakes and the Andes. Guests...
Laughing Bird Caye, Belize
On approach, Laughing Bird Caye is breathtaking: anarrow island, lined with multiple palm trees, with a single thatch hutwhere a resident park ranger awaits to welcome and informvisitors. It's not so bad onceyou've arrived, either:brilliant white...
Peru
Housed in a refurbished building on a four-acre private peninsula, this all-inclusive luxury resort is far more expensive than most hotels on Lake Titicaca, but it’s well worth the splurge. Not only are all of your meals, cocktails, and most...
Strada Provinciale 94 Panoramica C Smeralda, 07021 Olbia SS, Italy
There are few places that blend dramatic scenery, old-world history, and stellar food culture as beautifully as Sardinia. In early summer, wildflowers color the island, cherries are at their juiciest, and many regions are surprisingly tourist...
