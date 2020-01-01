Thailand
Collected by Marilou French
Chang Moi Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
I've been to Thailand half a dozen times over the last four years, but until November I had never visited during the Lantern Festival. To be honest, I didn't expect it to be quite as amazing as it actually was - Chiang Mai was transformed for a...
Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
My travel buddy wanted desperately to visit Ao Nang and Railay Beach - but our driver had taken his sweet time in delivering us from our hotel in Koh Lanta to our place in Krabi, so we were left with a difficult decision; jump in a boat and hope...
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Two of the cooks who worked with me at Nahm in London opened a dinner-only spot named Bo.lan. Bo and Dylan prepare traditional but often hard-to-find dishes, such as stir-fried chicken thighs with bamboo shoots, and red curry of pork hock. —David...
315 Moo 1 Saladan, ตำบล ศาลาด่าน อำเภอเกาะลันตา กระบี่ 81150, Thailand
I've heard that part of traveling well is putting strange things in your mouth. Yeah, I said it. And yes, I subscribe to this theory. Rotten shark, rattlesnake, rat kebobs, mountain goat curry, raw sea urchin - if it's a local delicacy, I'm almost...
2 1 Krung Kasem Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Thewet is known for its bustling vegetable market, however few tourists ever venture deep within the wet market buttressing the river. This is a great place to sample local foods and stock up on hard-to-find ingredients. Plan on doing a bit of...
50/1 Rachadamnoen Rd, ตำบล ศรีภูมิ อำเภอ เมืองเชียงใหม่ Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Though Tamarind Village is located on one of Chiang Mai’s most touristy thoroughfares, you’d hardly guess it on arrival. A tranquil allée of arched bamboo meanders toward the romantic hotel, which sits beneath the 200-year-old...
