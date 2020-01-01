thailand
Collected by michele watson
List View
Map View
Save Place
Soi Rambuttri, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Rambuttri is Khao San's more attractive, well behaved sister. The entire horse-shoe-shaped road takes about 30 minutes to walk along. This street has a great mix of guesthouses, restaurants, bars and street food stalls. Most of the shops are...
Save Place
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
Save Place
Krabi, Thailand
When travelling to Krabi, try and miss out staying on the mainland and either head straight to Raileh or Tonsai, both different beaches but both so beautiful. The sunset on Raileh needs to be a priority, in fact if you were staying there, it would...
Save Place
48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Opened in 1879, Mandarin Oriental was Thailand’s first hotel and is still among its best, offering a touch of romance from a bygone era. The high-rise buildings are modern and blocklike from the outside, but the interior shines with elegant...
Save Place
719 Maha Chai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Burapha Phirom, Phranakorn Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
For travelers wanting to see some off-the-beaten-path sites in Bangkok, a bike tour is the ideal way to tour the city. Grasshopper Adventures in Bangkok take a unique, grassroots approach to tours. Their passionate guides connect you to the place...
Save Place
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
Save Place
333/101 Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20260, Thailand
Pattaya is not the most pleasant town in Thailand to visit. It's reputation is disgusting and not where I expected to end up with my mom on our Southeast Asia trip. However, it was the city with the nearest bus station to the home of my friends...
Save Place
Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
After eating amazing dish after amazing dish, I knew I wanted to leave Thailand knowing how to bring some of the flavors I'd experienced into my own kitchen. Silom Thai Cooking School was the perfect place to do that. Gung, our teacher, was...
Save Place
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Save Place
Nong Chaeng Sub-district, Bueng Sam Phan District, Phetchabun, Thailand
Angthong National Marine Park makes for a great day trip from Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, or any of the other outlying islands. The park boasts some of the most stunning unspoilt beaches in the country, breathtaking views of limestone...
Save Place
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
Save Place
Chiang Mai, Thailand
The depth of things to explore in Chiang Mai were beyond what I was able to do within 6 weeks. Hardly venturing out of the 4 walls of the inner city, I road via motor bike just one hour on the outskirts to the most beautiful hidden cove where a...
Save Place
Ban Pong, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50230, Thailand
I really wanted to ride an elephant. Decades ago while reading a travel magazine I was mesmerized by a close-up picture of smiling tourists riding an elephant up to the Amber Fort. That was what I wanted to do, ride on top of an elephant. Walking...
Save Place
51/1 หมู่ที่ 7 ถนน แม่ริม - สะเมิง Rim Tai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand
Located 11 miles outside of Chiang Mai, Tiger Kingdom is a great day trip where you can play, pet and take photos of tigers. There is no fee to enter the park, but if you wish to enter the enclosure with a trainer for 15 minutes at a time, you pay...
Save Place
Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
Save Place
30 Moon Muang Rd Soi 9, Tambon Si Phum, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Chiang Mai is one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations. In fact, during the busy season, it feels like one of the most visited places in all of South East Asia—yet visitors generally stick to the main attractions, the busy routes,...
Save Place
2 1 Krung Kasem Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Thewet is known for its bustling vegetable market, however few tourists ever venture deep within the wet market buttressing the river. This is a great place to sample local foods and stock up on hard-to-find ingredients. Plan on doing a bit of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever