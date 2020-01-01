Thailand
Collected by Andreina Castillo
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
444 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
808/12 ซ.ธารารมณ์2 ถ.สุขุมวิท55 แขวงคลองตันเหนือ Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Buzzing with bars, restaurants, and boutiques, Thong Lor is undoubtedly one of Bangkok's most happening neighborhoods. One complaint is that it can feel a little superficial, but that's not the case at this gem of a bar/retail space. As the name...
49 Phra Athit Rd, Khwaeng Chana Songkhram, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Located by the Chao Phraya River and a stone's throw from the backpacker haven of Banglamphu, Sheepshank is one of Bangkok's most appealing dining venues. Set in a former boatyard, it bills itself as a 'gastrobar' and offers a wide range of dishes...
Bangkok, Thailand
Like in most Chinatown neighborhoods found around the world, be it in New York City, Toronto or London, when you step inside a bustling Chinatown community, you can find just about anything there. The same is true of Bangkok's, but it has its own...
Soi Thong Lo, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Bangkok's epicenter of style, Thong Lor features everything from swanky Italian furniture stores to designer boutiques. A characteristic feature of the thoroughfare are its glitzy mini malls. Opened in 2004, H1 started the mini mall craze. Other...
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
On the weekend, escape the bustle of central Bangkok for the Amphawa Floating Market, a bohemian trading post nestled along the Mae Khlong River canal network. Meander along the waterway and browse local crafts, retro kitsch, and delicious...
Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
There I was, minding my own business, wandering the ferret warrens of Chiang Mai, when boom - I find myself smack dab in the middle of Northern Thailand's largest tourist market. It wasn't all bad, though, despite the fact I had told myself I...
21, 100 S Sathorn Rd, Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok might not have the most distinctive skyline in Asia, but it certainly has its share of sophisticated rooftop restaurants and bars from which to admire the metropolis. Of the numerous places for a meal or drink, three rooftops stand out....
ตำบล ป่าอ้อดอนชัย อำเภอเ มืองเชียงราย เชียงราย 57000, Thailand
While there’s no shortage of spectacular temples in Thailand – or Asia for that matter – one of my absolute favorites is without doubt the distinctive Wat Rong Khun. Perhaps better known by the name ‘The White...
Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
