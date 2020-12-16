296 1 หมู่ 7 ถนน สุขุมวิท ตำบล บางปูใหม่ อำเภอเมืองสมุทรปราการ สมุทรปราการ 10280, Thailand

The Ancient City, or Muang Boran, is one of the world’s largest outdoor museums. It features a 200-acre city with 109 scaled down copies of Thailand’s most famous monuments and architectural attractions all in one place. Located in Samut Prakan...