Thailand
Collected by Jon Sheer , AFAR Local Expert
Some brief insights into the Land of Smiles (and Thai food!).
Save Place
206/2 หมู่ที่ 5 ถนน Pattaya-Naklua, Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150, Thailand
Looking out on the Gulf of Thailand from the Sanctuary of Truth (Wang Boran/Prasat Mai) in Pattaya, Thailand.
Save Place
Save Place
99 Tambon Bang Muang Mai, Amphoe Mueang Samut Prakan, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10270, Thailand
Staircase inside of the second floor of the Erawan Museum in Bangkok, Thailand. The Erawan Museum is located in Samut Prakan Province (on the outskirts of Bangkok) and was built by Lek Viriyaphant, an eccentric Thai millionaire who was also...
Save Place
296 1 หมู่ 7 ถนน สุขุมวิท ตำบล บางปูใหม่ อำเภอเมืองสมุทรปราการ สมุทรปราการ 10280, Thailand
The Ancient City, or Muang Boran, is one of the world’s largest outdoor museums. It features a 200-acre city with 109 scaled down copies of Thailand’s most famous monuments and architectural attractions all in one place. Located in Samut Prakan...
Save Place
State Tower Bangkok, 1055 ถนน สีลม แขวง สีลม เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร 10500, Thailand
A typical soi (alley) in Bangkok, Thailand. This particular one is located near Chinatown right behind the Lebua Hotel in the Silom District and is quite representative of Bangkok's street atmosphere.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25