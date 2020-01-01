Thailand
Collected by AFAR Explorer
24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Two of the cooks who worked with me at Nahm in London opened a dinner-only spot named Bo.lan. Bo and Dylan prepare traditional but often hard-to-find dishes, such as stir-fried chicken thighs with bamboo shoots, and red curry of pork hock. —David...
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
6 10 Sukhumvit 12 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
The restaurant Cabbages & Condoms serves tasty Thai food in a theme-styled restaurant. The thing is that the theme is condoms. All of the light fixtures and much of the other unlikely art has been fashioned from thousands of those little...
4 ซอย ศรีอักษร ถนน เชื้อเพลิง Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10120, Thailand
Surrounded by a garden studded with beanbag chairs, Issaya Siamese Club serves cuisine that blends Thai flavors with international techniques. Such dishes as massaman lamb curry as well as jasmine flan (pictured) incorporate ingredients from the...
160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
For authentic Thai food in a lively but stylish setting, it is hard to go wrong with Supanniga Eating Room. Drawing on the culinary heritage of two Thai regions (Trat and Issan), the restaurant has earned a deservedly formidable reputation....
939 Rama I Rd, Rong Muang, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Ice cream breaded and fried the exact way the fried pork chop tonkatsu is done, and served in a bento set with chocolate sauce drizzled over it. You have to eat it while its hot and it's a full meal in itself as dessert. The menus are updated...
89 ถนน เยาวพานิช Khwaeng Chakkrawat, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
One of the longest-standing restaurants in Chinatown’s Yaowarat Road area, Tang Jai Yoo fits the template of many of the dining venues in this part of town. The decor is faded and the harsh lighting would cast a sickly glow on even the most...
49 Phra Athit Rd, Khwaeng Chana Songkhram, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Located by the Chao Phraya River and a stone's throw from the backpacker haven of Banglamphu, Sheepshank is one of Bangkok's most appealing dining venues. Set in a former boatyard, it bills itself as a 'gastrobar' and offers a wide range of dishes...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Soi Rambuttri, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Rambuttri is Khao San's more attractive, well behaved sister. The entire horse-shoe-shaped road takes about 30 minutes to walk along. This street has a great mix of guesthouses, restaurants, bars and street food stalls. Most of the shops are...
21 100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok has become legendary for its rooftop bars. The Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel was one of the original elevated alfresco hot spots and its chilled ambience, comfortable seating and potent drinks mean it retains its cache. Oh yeah,...
113 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 แขวง คลองตันเหนือ Khet Watthana, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
Bangkok is well known for being a party town, but not everyone is aware of how nuanced its nightlife scene actually is. The city’s naughty reputation is alive and well in notorious red-light districts such as Patpong, Soi Cowboy and Nana Plaza,...
808/12 ซ.ธารารมณ์2 ถ.สุขุมวิท55 แขวงคลองตันเหนือ Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Buzzing with bars, restaurants, and boutiques, Thong Lor is undoubtedly one of Bangkok's most happening neighborhoods. One complaint is that it can feel a little superficial, but that's not the case at this gem of a bar/retail space. As the name...
34 Sukhumvit Soi 11, แขวง คลองเตยเหนือ เขต วัฒนา กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
It is fair to say that Le Derriere has a tranche of debauched cache. The absinthe bar at the rear of the long-standing Q Bar club, it was an illegal gambling den in a former life. It is still pretty louche. Done out like a French boudoir, it...
The craft beer boom has well and truly hit Bangkok with several venues in the city now stocking a great selection of small-batch brews. One of the best places is Mikkeller in the leafy Ekkamai area. The beanbag strewn garden and airy bar may...
