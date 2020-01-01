Where are you going?
thailand

Collected by Shellie King
Khao Yai National Park

Na Hin Lat, Pak Phli District, Nakhon Nayok, Thailand
The waterfall made famous by the courageous jump on the movie THE BEACH is not located on an island in the gulf, but is actually located in Khao Yai National Park. Khoa Yai is about 2 hours northeast of Bangkok in the province of Khorat. The...
Maya Bay

Ko Phi Phi in Krabi, Thailand was on our radar long before we planned our trip to the Bay of Thailand mainly because it was made famous by the movie "The Beach" starring Leonardo DeCraprio (pun intended). We usually stray away from doing...
Ko Phi Phi Don

Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
This is where they shot the movie "The Beach." Gorgeous white sand beach and turquoise water, exactly as advertised. I read "The Beach" while I traveled around Thailand, which I would recommend to anyone who likes travel narratives and dreams of...
Ko Phi Phi Don

Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
For about $13 you can jump on a long-tail boat leaving from the main beach of Phi Phi Don and spend the afternoon island hopping. There are multiple tour companies, most offering a visit to Monkey Island, Viking Caves, Pileh Bay, and Maya Island...
Bangkok Street Food in Photos

Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Chatuchak Weekend Market

Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
The mother of unique Bangkok retail experiences is undoubtedly Chatuchak Weekend Market, Thailand’s largest outdoor bazaar. Known as Jatujak or simply JJ, it has15,000 stalls spread over 35 acres andsells almost everything under the sun. This is...
Elephant Nature Park

209/2 Sridom, ซอย ร่วมชัย อำเภอ แม่แตง เชียงใหม่ 50100, Thailand
Learn about the history of elephants in Thailand, feed the elephants by hand, learn commands for controlling an elephant, ride bareback through the countryside, and finally spend some time in a small pond bathing your elephant. Baan Chang Elephant...
May Kaidee

59 Ratchadamnoen Avenue, Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
May Kaidee taught me to cook amazing vegetarian Thai food on this day. We spent half the day visiting a nearby market, learning about Thai ingredients, cooking our way through about six courses, and lots of taste testing, of course! After this...
Talin Chan Floating Market

Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
The National Theatre

4 ซอย ราชินี Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
More than any other art form, Thai culture is known for its traditional dance. For a truly authentic performance, take in a khon at Bangkok’s National Theatre, where tourists and locals sit side by side to see scenes from Thailand’s national epic,...
Rot Fai Train Night Market

Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
