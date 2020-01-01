Thailand
Collected by Maria Gotay
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
Once known as the “Venice of the East,” Bangkok is still filled with floating markets, which remind visitors of a time when the region had more canals than roads. Fifty miles outside the city, the Amphawa Floating Market is a favorite for noodle...
499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai...
13 Samsen Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok's bar scene is getting flashier, but havens of authenticity remain. One such venue is Adhere the 13th Blues Bar. Located a stone's throw from the backpacker area of Banglamphu, the hole-in-the-wall bar boasts potent drinks, a welcoming...
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok’s most iconic site is a massive palace complex that served as the royal residence until 1925. Of its many buildings, the one with the most architectural interest is Chakri Mahaprasat. It was designed in 1882 by British...
Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
After eating amazing dish after amazing dish, I knew I wanted to leave Thailand knowing how to bring some of the flavors I'd experienced into my own kitchen. Silom Thai Cooking School was the perfect place to do that. Gung, our teacher, was...
Chao Phraya River, Thailand
158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Yai district. It is situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is one of the best known Thai landmarks. The mosaics which cover the temple create a pearly sheen during...
295 Nakhon Ratchasima Rd, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
I come often to this wat, also known as the Marble Temple. It was built by King Rama V in 1899. It’s one of the loveliest in the city, but it’s less crowded with tourists than wats farther south in Bangkok. —Tanongsak “Dtong” Yordwai
