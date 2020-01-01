Thailand
Collected by Jeremy
Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Nestled within the paddies of a fully operational rice farm, the Four Seasons delivers an immersive experience that’s steeped in tradition. When not exploring Chiang Mai’s ancient temples, guests can learn how to make regional curries...
209/2 Sridom, ซอย ร่วมชัย อำเภอ แม่แตง เชียงใหม่ 50100, Thailand
Learn about the history of elephants in Thailand, feed the elephants by hand, learn commands for controlling an elephant, ride bareback through the countryside, and finally spend some time in a small pond bathing your elephant. Baan Chang Elephant...
90/3 Sridonchai Rd, Tambon Chang Khlan, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
If you know me at all you know that I'm not much of a backpacker. Don't get me wrong - I love hiking, camping, trekking, and the outdoors more than most people. What I don't dig is sitting around ramshackle guesthouses with 20-something tourists...
