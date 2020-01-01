Thailand
Collected by Rupa Bernstein
Soi Rambuttri, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Rambuttri is Khao San's more attractive, well behaved sister. The entire horse-shoe-shaped road takes about 30 minutes to walk along. This street has a great mix of guesthouses, restaurants, bars and street food stalls. Most of the shops are...
21 100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok has become legendary for its rooftop bars. The Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel was one of the original elevated alfresco hot spots and its chilled ambience, comfortable seating and potent drinks mean it retains its cache. Oh yeah,...
1612 Song Wat Rd, Khwaeng Samphanthawong, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
While its tasty Thai-Japanese fusion menu is more than passable, you don’t necessarily come to Samsara for the food. It is all about the mellow riverside location. The restaurant is homely and comfortable and the views across the Chao Phraya River...
146 Bamrung Muang Rd, Khwaeng Wat Ratchabophit, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Superlatives attach themselves to this striking place of worship. It is Thailand's biggest wi-hahn (main chapel) and its Buddha image is the country's largest surviving Sukhothai-period bronze, cast in the former capital in the 14th century. Photo...
158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Yai district. It is situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is one of the best known Thai landmarks. The mosaics which cover the temple create a pearly sheen during...
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Chiang Mai has around 300 wats, or temples, in and around the city, some of them dating back 700 years. Each is seemingly more ornate than the last and you could spend hours exploring the details and observing the monks that reside there in their...
ตำบล ป่าอ้อดอนชัย อำเภอเ มืองเชียงราย เชียงราย 57000, Thailand
While there’s no shortage of spectacular temples in Thailand – or Asia for that matter – one of my absolute favorites is without doubt the distinctive Wat Rong Khun. Perhaps better known by the name ‘The White...
2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, is revered as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand. The temple is located on the grounds of the Grand Palace at the historic center of Bangkok, and it is a highly important site to the Thai...
295 Nakhon Ratchasima Rd, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
I come often to this wat, also known as the Marble Temple. It was built by King Rama V in 1899. It’s one of the loveliest in the city, but it’s less crowded with tourists than wats farther south in Bangkok. —Tanongsak “Dtong” Yordwai
Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok’s most iconic site is a massive palace complex that served as the royal residence until 1925. Of its many buildings, the one with the most architectural interest is Chakri Mahaprasat. It was designed in 1882 by British...
Chao Phraya River, Thailand
2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
27 โรงแรม เมโทรโพลิแทน Sathon Tai Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand
Though he is originally from Australia and then studied French cuisine, chef David Thompson's passion for Thai cuisine has helped make Nahm one of the world's most critically acclaimed restaurants. Top dishes include fragrant coconut-and-turmeric...
399/3 Silom 7 Alley, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Le Du has become the toast of the Bangkok restaurant scene since debuting in late 2013, striking a resounding blow for what owner/head chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn calls “progressive Thai cuisine” by combining modern techniques with bold Asian...
ถนน สีลม 11 Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
With the famous Mariamman Temple nearby, this part of Silom is a stronghold of South Indian culture. Catering to the hungry faithful is Tamil Nadu, which is reliably packed with Indian-Thai diners filling up on the restaurant's wide selection of...
Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
There I was, minding my own business, wandering the ferret warrens of Chiang Mai, when boom - I find myself smack dab in the middle of Northern Thailand's largest tourist market. It wasn't all bad, though, despite the fact I had told myself I...
30 Moon Muang Rd Soi 9, Tambon Si Phum, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Chiang Mai is one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations. In fact, during the busy season, it feels like one of the most visited places in all of South East Asia—yet visitors generally stick to the main attractions, the busy routes,...
Ko Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, Thailand
For my money, this is the closest thing to a postcard-perfect paradise as there is in this world. Happy little clouds (-Bob Ross), blue-green ocean, mammoth limestone peaks, longtail boats swaying in the breeze, and an unending tropical sandscape....
Ko Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, Thailand
Here's a list of things I love about Koh Lanta: - rocks. - waves. - green curry. - how warm Beer Chang still tastes decent. - sand. - sunshine. - sunsets. Sunsets on Klong Hin Beach are a thing of beauty, indeed. And there's a very good chance,...
152-152/1 Moo 5 Kantiang Bay, อำเภอเกาะลันตา กระบี่ 81150, Thailand
Koh Lanta is far from a secret Thai island - in fact, it's one of the most popular in the Andaman Sea - yet I'm always surprised by just how little most visitors explore when they visit a new place. Most visitors locate themselves at the north of...
