Thailand 2016

Collected by Dick Estes
Wat Pho

2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
If you only see one temple in Bangkok, make it Wat Pho: home of the largest reclining Buddha in Thailand. The 141-foot-long statue is an artistic masterpiece plated in gold leaf and inlaid with mother of pearl. You could easily spend all day...
Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit

3 Maha Rat Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
With its rich Buddhist heritage, Thailand is known as a center for meditation. There are many places to learn how to meditate in Bangkok, such as at many of the city's temples including Wat Matathat, the headquarters of Thailand's largest monastic...
Whiteline

Silom 8 Alley, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
This playful gallery/artspace has injected a new lease of creative life to the Silom strip. Since opening last year, the cavernous six-story venue has hosted everything from raucous parties to film screenings and music shows. The drinks here...
Sing Sing Theater

Soi Sukhumvit 45, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Making waves in the city’s lively Sukhumvit area is Sing Sing Theater – another bar designed by Australian mover and shaker Ashley Sutton who is the creative force behind several high-concept venues in Thailand’s capital. This bar-cum-club deploys...
Above Eleven مطعم

โรงแรมเฟรเซอร์สวีทสุขุมวิท Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Above Eleven’s location in the traditional nerve centre of Bangkok nightlife makes it perfect for nights that are likely to take on a party persona as the evening stretches on. This hip, youthful persona is also tangible in the venue’s lack of...
Tep Bar

Soi Yi Sip Song Karakadakhom 4, Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
Authentic Thai elements are to the fore at Tep Bar – a new venue in the old town. Housed in an atmospheric shophouse, the bar serves potent cocktails and home infused ya dong (Thai herbal whisky), while traditional musicians provide an atmospheric...
Nittaya Curry Shop

Famous throughout Thailand, Nittaya is the perfect place to pick up some takeaway curry pastes for an authentic flavour of Bangkok. Located in the Banglamphu area of the city, the shop is easy to find - just follow your nose. Photo by ...
Supanniga

160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
For authentic Thai food in a lively but stylish setting, it is hard to go wrong with Supanniga Eating Room. Drawing on the culinary heritage of two Thai regions (Trat and Issan), the restaurant has earned a deservedly formidable reputation....
Rot Fai Train Night Market

Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
