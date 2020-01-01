Thailand 2016
Collected by Dick Estes
2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
3 Maha Rat Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
With its rich Buddhist heritage, Thailand is known as a center for meditation. There are many places to learn how to meditate in Bangkok, such as at many of the city's temples including Wat Matathat, the headquarters of Thailand's largest monastic...
Silom 8 Alley, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
This playful gallery/artspace has injected a new lease of creative life to the Silom strip. Since opening last year, the cavernous six-story venue has hosted everything from raucous parties to film screenings and music shows. The drinks here...
Soi Sukhumvit 45, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Making waves in the city’s lively Sukhumvit area is Sing Sing Theater – another bar designed by Australian mover and shaker Ashley Sutton who is the creative force behind several high-concept venues in Thailand’s capital. This bar-cum-club deploys...
โรงแรมเฟรเซอร์สวีทสุขุมวิท Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Above Eleven’s location in the traditional nerve centre of Bangkok nightlife makes it perfect for nights that are likely to take on a party persona as the evening stretches on. This hip, youthful persona is also tangible in the venue’s lack of...
Soi Yi Sip Song Karakadakhom 4, Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
Authentic Thai elements are to the fore at Tep Bar – a new venue in the old town. Housed in an atmospheric shophouse, the bar serves potent cocktails and home infused ya dong (Thai herbal whisky), while traditional musicians provide an atmospheric...
160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
For authentic Thai food in a lively but stylish setting, it is hard to go wrong with Supanniga Eating Room. Drawing on the culinary heritage of two Thai regions (Trat and Issan), the restaurant has earned a deservedly formidable reputation....
Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
