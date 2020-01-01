Thailand
Collected by Alison P Mulvey
2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, is revered as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand. The temple is located on the grounds of the Grand Palace at the historic center of Bangkok, and it is a highly important site to the Thai...
Ko Chang District, Trat, Thailand
It's hard to leave a place when you wake up to this view every morning.
Koh Chang, Ko Chang District, Trat, Thailand
Siam Hut has amazingly cheap bungalows right on the beach of Koh Chang. The bungalows come air conditioned or with fans, they have private bathrooms and there's a big communal seaside deck off the Tree House restaurant. At night they light these...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Koh Chang, Ko Chang District, Trat, Thailand
Unfortunately, my boat trip didn't schedule a longer stop at beautiful Ko Wai in the Gulf of Thailand. There was enough time to grab some ice cream and visit the sea turtle hatchery on the island.
Tha Yu, Takua Thung District, Phang-nga, Thailand
This was taken on a longtail boat heading out from Koh Yao Noi island to kayak around a few karst islands in PhangNga Bay. Early in the morning and during sunset the many islands that dramatically erupt out of the sea are silhouetted in an ombre...
Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
For about $13 you can jump on a long-tail boat leaving from the main beach of Phi Phi Don and spend the afternoon island hopping. There are multiple tour companies, most offering a visit to Monkey Island, Viking Caves, Pileh Bay, and Maya Island...
