Soi Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9, Suan Luang, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

If you’re looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok , head to Suan Luang Rama IX Park and do what the locals do: Grab a good book and lounge on one of the hired mats. Get here early to take a tai-chi or aerobics class...