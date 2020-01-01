Thailand
Collected by Hati Le
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
On the weekend, escape the bustle of central Bangkok for the Amphawa Floating Market, a bohemian trading post nestled along the Mae Khlong River canal network. Meander along the waterway and browse local crafts, retro kitsch, and delicious...
Soi Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9, Suan Luang, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
If you’re looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok, head to Suan Luang Rama IX Park and do what the locals do: Grab a good book and lounge on one of the hired mats. Get here early to take a tai-chi or aerobics class...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Every weekday, Chak Phet Road unfolds into a psychedelic kaleidoscope of saturated colors and heady aromas. At the Flower Market, dealers from all over Thailand sell orchids, roses, lotus blossoms, and marigold garlands wholesale to the florists,...
Soi Rambuttri, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Rambuttri is Khao San's more attractive, well behaved sister. The entire horse-shoe-shaped road takes about 30 minutes to walk along. This street has a great mix of guesthouses, restaurants, bars and street food stalls. Most of the shops are...
13 ตรอกกษาปณ์ ถนนจักรพงษ์ เขต พระนคร Khwaeng Chana Songkhram, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
English Premiership soccer teams such as Manchester United and Liverpool may be widely revered, but nothing sparks the passion of Thai sports fans quite like Muay Thai. Known as the ‘art of eight limbs,’ the form of combat is characterised by use...
2 1 Krung Kasem Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Thewet is known for its bustling vegetable market, however few tourists ever venture deep within the wet market buttressing the river. This is a great place to sample local foods and stock up on hard-to-find ingredients. Plan on doing a bit of...
